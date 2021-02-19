CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Move Matcher, the nation's top privacy-minded moving services search and booking solution, and Bridge Property Management (BPM), a leading North American property management firm, are partnering to enhance the BPM tenant move-in experience. With Move Matcher's two mover comparison solutions, Classic and Mover Coach, newly signed BPM tenants will start their move-in journey with simplicity and peace of mind. The BPM partnership expands Move Matcher's multi-family portfolio to more than 300,000 apartment units in major cities across the continental United States.
Bridge Property Management communities will now offer tenants two essential move-related tools from Move Matcher: Classic, a web-based, entirely private moving services comparison tool, and Mover Coach, a hands-on process in which a Move Matcher team member collects detailed and finalized mover estimates on behalf of BPM residents. Move Matcher Classic and Mover Coach are designed to empower residents to compare pre-vetted, licensed and insured movers privately, and at their own pace, rather than getting pressured by cold calls, unsolicited text messages and emails from moving companies.
"We hear stories every week about multi-family residents that don't know how, at what cost, or when to hire licensed and insured professional movers, and property personnel is often too busy and risk-averse to provide specific moving company recommendations," said Dave O'Connor, CEO of Move Matcher. "Every one of Move Matcher's more than 300 vetted moving company partners across the country are licensed and insured according to state and federal standards, plus we filter out movers that do not meet individual property requirements, offering peace of mind and consistent quality to BPM property personnel and residents," O'Connor added.
"What attracted us to Move Matcher is their philosophy of protecting user data while still facilitating useful connections between our residents and trusted movers," said Peter Cowan, Senior Associate of Ancillary Revenue & Strategic Initiatives at Bridge Property Management. "We're also particularly excited to deliver a more hands-on solution in Move Matcher's Mover Coach for residents that do not have time or familiarity with choosing professional movers," added Cowan.
Property management and leasing personnel in BPM's portfolio of more than 70 communities totaling in excess of 41,000 units in 16 states now have access to Move Matcher resources, individually white-labeled for each property. Upcoming features including property and leasing software integrations, move-in voucher management and elevator scheduling will also be available to qualifying BPM properties.
About Move Matcher
Move Matcher is a local and long-distance moving services search and booking solution for the multi-family and real estate industries as well as direct to consumer. Move Matcher provides local, long-distance and specialty moving service prices, ratings, reviews and contact info in one private, free and simple web display for people moving within the continental United States. Over the past three years, Move Matcher has helped pair tens of thousands of cost-and quality-conscious residents with licensed and insured movers, saving people time and headaches and delivering high-quality bookings to SMB and enterprise-level moving service providers. For more information about Move Matcher, please visit: http://www.movematcher.com.
About Bridge Property Management
BPM and its affiliates are a vertically-integrated real estate investment and property management firm that employ approximately 1,000 people and have over $4.7 billion of assets under management. BPM is a real estate property manager whose principals have over 25 years of success in owning, operating and managing multifamily communities and commercial office buildings. BPM is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT with affiliated offices in New York, NY, San Francisco, CA and Orlando, FL. Please see http://www.bridgepm.com
