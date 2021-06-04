NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT WESTERN SUSSEX... NORTHERN WARREN...NORTHWESTERN LEHIGH...CARBON...MONROE AND NORTHERN NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES... At 107 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered near White Haven, or 12 miles north of Lehighton, moving east at 60 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include... Newton, Lehighton, Mount Pocono, East Stroudsburg, Tobyhanna, Blairstown, Palmerton, Bangor, Jim Thorpe, Slatington, Pen Argyl, Nesquehoning, Wind Gap, Weatherly, Walnutport, East Bangor, Branchville, Stormville, Werry Lake and Pocono Pines. This includes the following highways... Northeast Extension between mile markers 69 and 97. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 277 and 314. Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 11. Interstate 380 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 12. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.