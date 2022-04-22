Mpire Luxe Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses.
SAN MATEO, Calif., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mpire Luxe Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Mpire Luxe Real Estate, a company that delivers high-end service with a family-friend style, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Mpire Luxe Real Estate was founded by Marquise Murphy, who brings to the firm his previous banking experience and a determination cultivated on the football field. Murphy protects his clients with the same unwavering ferocity he reserves for his own family. Their goals are his goals. Murphy's easygoing style, relentless work ethic and sincere dedication helped earn him the San Mateo County AOR Community Service Award, San Mateo County Real Producers' Cover Story recognition, RealTrends America's Best Agents ranking and Top Agent Network membership. Mpire Luxe Real Estate serves buyers, sellers, and investors throughout San Mateo County, including San Mateo, Hillsborough, Redwood City and San Carlos.
"At Mpire Luxe Real Estate, my team and I know that focusing on the people behind the transactions is a surefire way to deliver exceptional results, so we take the time to learn our clients' stories and align with their goals," said Murphy. "Anchored in an unwavering commitment to our clients' needs, we hope to catalyze and realize our clients' California dreams."
Partnering with Side will ensure Mpire Luxe Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Mpire Luxe Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions and more. Additionally, Mpire Luxe Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"My partnership with Side will help direct my full attention to my clients while our backend support ensures a seamless experience," Murphy continued. "Side's world-class marketing, technology, administrative, and legal support will also allow me to further personalize my services."
About Mpire Luxe Real Estate
Mpire Luxe Real Estate serves athletes, entertainers, C-Level executives and anyone who wants to find an exceptional home and set themselves up for future prosperity. The team represents high-end properties while creating a family-like atmosphere and taking the time to understand its clients' goals. Each Mpire Luxe agent is determined to ensure the best possible experience and outcome. Headquartered in San Mateo, Mpire Luxe Real Estate serves buyers, sellers and investors throughout San Mateo County. To learn more, visit http://www.mpireluxe.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
Media Contact
Side Marketing, Side, 415.525.4913, side.marketing@sideinc.com
SOURCE Side