 By MSA Safety

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global safety equipment manufacturer MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today reported results for the first quarter of 2021.

Quarterly Highlights

  • Revenue was $308 million, decreasing 10 percent from a year ago on a reported basis and 11 percent on a constant currency basis.
  • GAAP operating income was $44 million or 14.3 percent of sales, compared to $59 million or 17.2 percent of sales in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating income was $47 million or 15.4 percent of sales, compared to $64 million or 18.7 percent of sales in the same period a year ago.
  • GAAP earnings were $36 million or $0.92 per diluted share, compared to $44 million or $1.11 per diluted share in the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $37 million or $0.95 per diluted share, compared to $46 million or $1.18 per diluted share in the same period a year ago.
  • Operating cash flow was $46 million, increasing 235% from a year ago. The company continues to execute a balanced capital allocation strategy focused on growing its business and returning value to shareholders. MSA deployed $63 million for the acquisition of UK turnout gear leader Bristol Uniforms, $10 million for strategic capital expenditures, and funded $17 million of dividends to shareholders.

Comments from Management

"While the pandemic and its effects on the economy impacted our quarterly results, we remained focused on executing our strategy, investing in growth programs, improving productivity and generating strong cash flow," said Nish Vartanian, MSA Chairman, President and CEO.  "In the first quarter, we launched breakthrough technology for firefighters, completed the acquisition of Bristol Uniforms, and generated significant improvements in cash flow that position us well for continued investments in our business," he said. Mr. Vartanian added that MSA's incoming orders strengthened in March and April, and backlog levels are healthy to start the second quarter.

For the quarter, MSA invested four percent of revenue in its R&D portfolio and realized 35 percent of its total revenue from products developed in the past five years. "While we've taken steps to streamline our cost structure, we remain committed to investing in our product development pipeline," he said.  Mr. Vartanian noted that the company's recent launch of its LUNAR technology for firefighters reflects the company's sustained commitment to product development. LUNAR is a handheld device that uses Cloud technology to deliver breakthrough fire-scene management capabilities for incident commanders.  

MSA deployed $63 million for the acquisition of Bristol Uniforms in late January 2021, which expands its reach in the International fire service market. "Our integration plans at Bristol are well underway. We expect to continue to use our balance sheet to enhance our leadership positions in core markets, geographies, and technologies," Mr. Vartanian added.

"While economic recovery may not be a straight line, we're optimistic that the worst is behind us from a demand perspective. The uptick in our order book in March and April provides a sense of confidence in the near term, while our new product development pipeline and strong balance sheet position us well to increase shareholder value for many years to come," Mr. Vartanian concluded.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended March 31,





2021



2020













Net sales

$

308,428





$

341,145





Cost of products sold

173,688





183,786





Gross profit

134,740





157,359















Selling, general and administrative

75,463





80,237





Research and development

13,234





14,112





Restructuring charges

1,308





2,007





Currency exchange (gains) losses, net

(2,099)





270





Product liability expense

2,796





1,951





Operating income

44,038





58,782















Interest expense

1,911





3,144





Other income, net

(4,213)





(1,259)





Total other (income) expense, net

(2,302)





1,885















Income before income taxes

46,340





56,897





Provision for income taxes

9,740





13,095





Net income

36,600





43,802





Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(186)





(128)





Net income attributable to MSA Safety Incorporated

$

36,414





$

43,674















Earnings per share attributable to MSA Safety Incorporated common shareholders:









Basic

$

0.93





$

1.12





Diluted

$

0.92





$

1.11















Basic shares outstanding

39,094





38,824





Diluted shares outstanding

39,420





39,352





 

 

MSA Safety Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(In thousands)





March 31, 2021



December 31, 2020

Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$

184,728





$

160,672



Trade receivables, net

224,954





252,283



Inventories

220,021





197,819



Notes receivable, insurance companies

3,825





3,796



Other current assets

131,050





139,708



    Total current assets

764,578





754,278











Property, net

197,832





189,620



Prepaid pension cost

101,317





97,545



Operating lease assets, net

68,199





53,451



Goodwill

447,059





443,272



Notes receivable, insurance companies, noncurrent

48,837





48,540



Insurance receivable, noncurrent

83,692





85,077



Other noncurrent assets

231,248





200,701



   Total assets

$

1,942,762





$

1,872,484











Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net

$

20,000





$

20,000



Accounts payable

90,706





86,854



Other current liabilities

196,021





203,691



   Total current liabilities

306,727





310,545











Long-term debt, net

340,428





287,157



Pensions and other employee benefits

201,040





208,068



Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

59,211





44,639



Deferred tax liabilities

12,065





10,916



Product liability and other noncurrent liabilities

200,401





201,268



Total shareholders' equity

822,890





809,891



   Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,942,762





$

1,872,484



 

 

MSA Safety Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In thousands)





Three Months Ended March 31,





2021



2020













Net income

$

36,600





$

43,802





Depreciation and amortization

10,504





9,640





Change in working capital and other operating

(1,488)





(39,835)





  Cash flow from operating activities

45,616





13,607















Capital expenditures

(9,582)





(6,562)





Acquisition, net of cash acquired

(62,992)









Change in short-term investments

20,030





(19,612)





Property disposals

35





92





  Cash flow used in investing activities

(52,509)





(26,082)















Change in debt

52,017





28,000





Cash dividends paid

(16,820)





(16,331)





Other financing

(3,558)





(24,997)





  Cash flow from (used in) financing activities

31,639





(13,328)















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash,

cash equivalents and restricted cash

(720)





(3,756)















Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

24,026





$

(29,559)





 

 

MSA Safety Incorporated

Segment Information (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except percentage amounts)





Americas



International



Corporate



Consolidated

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021















Sales to external customers

$

208,340





$

100,088





$





$

308,428



Operating income













44,038



Operating margin %













14.3

%

Restructuring charges













1,308



Currency exchange gains, net













(2,099)



Product liability expense













2,796



Acquisition related costs













1,373



Adjusted operating income (loss)

45,152





8,790





(6,526)





47,416



Adjusted operating margin %

21.7

%



8.8

%







15.4

%

Depreciation and amortization













10,504



Adjusted EBITDA

52,186





12,163





(6,429)





57,920



Adjusted EBITDA %

25.0

%



12.2

%







18.8

%

















Three Months Ended March 31, 2020















Sales to external customers

$

231,253





$

109,892





$





$

341,145



Operating income













58,782



Operating margin %













17.2

%

Restructuring charges













2,007



Currency exchange losses, net













270



Product liability expense













1,951



Acquisition related costs













97



COVID-19 related costs













757



Adjusted operating income (loss)

59,807





12,671





(8,614)





63,864



Adjusted operating margin %

25.9

%



11.5

%







18.7

%

Depreciation and amortization













9,640



Adjusted EBITDA

66,257





15,765





(8,518)





73,504



Adjusted EBITDA %

28.7

%



14.3

%







21.5

%

 

The Americas segment is comprised of our operations in North America and Latin America geographies. The International segment is comprised of our operations in all geographies outside of the Americas. Certain global expenses are allocated to each segment in a manner consistent with where the benefits from the expenses are derived.

Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA margin are the measures used by the chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment performance and allocate resources.  As such, management believes that adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful metrics for investors. Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as operating income excluding restructuring charges, currency exchange gains / losses, product liability expense, acquisition related costs, including acquisition related amortization, and COVID-19 related costs. Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) divided by segment sales to external customers.  Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization and adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by segment sales to external customers.  Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under GAAP and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance.  The Company's definition of adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.  As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures.

 

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)



Consolidated





Three Months Ended March 31, 2021



Breathing Apparatus

Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel

Industrial Head Protection

Portable Gas Detection

Fixed Gas and Flame Detection

Fall Protection

Core Sales



Non-Core Sales



Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change

(8)

%

8

%

(7)

%

(9)

%

(14)

%

(5)

%

(7)

%



(26)

%



(10)

%

Plus: Currency translation effects

(2)

%

(2)

%

%

(1)

%

(2)

%

(3)

%

(2)

%



(2)

%



(1)

%

Constant currency sales change

(10)

%

6

%

(7)

%

(10)

%

(16)

%

(8)

%

(9)

%



(28)

%



(11)

%

 

Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.

 

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)



Americas Segment





Three Months Ended March 31, 2021



Breathing Apparatus

Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel

Industrial Head Protection

Portable Gas Detection

Fixed Gas and Flame Detection

Fall Protection

Core Sales



Non-Core Sales



Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change

(3)

%

%

(9)

%

(8)

%

(12)

%

(11)

%

(7)

%



(32)

%



(10)

%

Plus: Currency translation effects

%

%

3

%

%

%

%

1

%



1

%



1

%

Constant currency sales change

(3)

%

%

(6)

%

(8)

%

(12)

%

(11)

%

(6)

%



(31)

%



(9)

%

 

Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.

 

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)



International Segment





Three Months Ended March 31, 2021



Breathing Apparatus

Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel

Industrial Head Protection

Portable Gas Detection

Fixed Gas and Flame Detection

Fall Protection

Core Sales



Non-Core Sales



Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change

(10)

%

48

%

(2)

%

(13)

%

(17)

%

7

%

(5)

%



(26)

%



(9)

%

Plus: Currency translation effects

(7)

%

(13)

%

(7)

%

(6)

%

(5)

%

(8)

%

(7)

%



(6)

%



(7)

%

Constant currency sales change

(17)

%

35

%

(9)

%

(19)

%

(22)

%

(1)

%

(12)

%



(32)

%



(16)

%

 

Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.

 

MSA Safety Incorporated

Supplemental Segment Information (Unaudited)

Summary of constant currency revenue growth by segment and product group







Three Months Ended March 31, 2021



Consolidated



Americas



International

Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel

6

%



%



35

%

Industrial Head Protection

(7)

%



(6)

%



(9)

%

Fall Protection

(8)

%



(11)

%



(1)

%

Breathing Apparatus

(10)

%



(3)

%



(17)

%

Portable Gas Detection

(10)

%



(8)

%



(19)

%

Fixed Gas and Flame Detection

(16)

%



(12)

%



(22)

%

Core Sales

(9)

%



(6)

%



(12)

%













Non-Core Sales

(28)

%



(31)

%



(32)

%













Net Sales

(11)

%



(9)

%



(16)

%

 

 

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted earnings (Unaudited)

Adjusted earnings per diluted share (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended March 31,









2021



2020



%

Change

















Net income attributable to MSA Safety Incorporated

$

36,414





$

43,674





(17)%



Tax benefit associated with ASU 2016-09: Improvements to employee share-based payment accounting

(1,534)





(1,271)









Subtotal

34,880





42,403





(18)%

















Product liability expense

2,796





1,951









Acquisition related costs

1,373





97









Restructuring charges

1,308





2,007









Asset related losses, net

19





122









COVID-19 related costs





757









Currency exchange (gains) losses, net

(2,099)





270









Income tax expense on adjustments

(836)





(1,301)









Adjusted earnings

$

37,441





$

46,306





(19)%

















Adjusted earnings per diluted share

$

0.95





$

1.18





(19)%



 

Management believes that adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per diluted share are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the company's performance and ongoing operating trends. There can be no assurances that additional special items will not occur in future periods, nor that MSA's definition of adjusted earnings is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider both net income determined on a GAAP basis as well as adjusted earnings.

 

About MSA:  

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures.  Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations.  The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military.  MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices.  With 2020 revenues of $1.35 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide.  The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America.  With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America.  For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Except for historical information, certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to all projections and anticipated levels of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those discussed herein. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from projections or forward-looking statements, including without limitation global economic conditions, spending patterns of government agencies, competitive pressures, the impact of acquisitions and related integration activities, product liability claims, the success of new product introductions, currency exchange rate fluctuations and the risks of doing business in foreign countries. A full listing of these risks, uncertainties and other factors are detailed from time-to-time in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recent Form 10-K filed on February 19, 2021. You are strongly urged to review all such filings for a more detailed discussion of such risks and uncertainties.  MSA's SEC filings are readily obtainable at no charge at www.sec.gov, as well as on its own investor relations website at http://investors.MSAsafety.com. MSA undertakes no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These financial measures include constant currency revenue growth, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted earnings, and adjusted earnings per diluted share. The presentation of these financial measures does not comply with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). For an explanation of these measures, together with a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see the Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the financial tables section above.

