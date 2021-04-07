MELVILLE, N.Y. and DAVIDSON, N.C., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
FISCAL 2021 Q2 HIGHLIGHTS
- Net sales of $774.0 million, a 1.5% decrease from the prior year quarter
- Operating income of $28.0 million, or $80.5 million excluding $30.1 million in inventory write-downs, $21.6 million in restructuring costs, and $0.8 million in other charges1
- Operating margin of 3.6%, or 10.4% excluding the adjustments described above1
- Diluted EPS of $0.32; vs. $1.00 in the prior year quarter
- Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.03 vs. $1.02 in the prior year quarter1
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. (NYSE: MSM), "MSC Industrial" or the "Company", a leading North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2021 second quarter ended February 27, 2021.
Financial Highlights2
FY21 Q2
FY20 Q2
Change
FY21 YTD
FY20 YTD
Change
Net Sales
$774.0
$786.1
-1.5%
$1,545.9
$1,609.7
-4.0%
Income from Operations
$28.0
$77.7
-63.9%
$81.9
$168.0
-51.2%
Operating Margin
3.6%
9.9%
5.3%
10.4%
Net Income attributable to MSC Industrial
$18.1
$55.5
-67.4%
$56.5
$120.9
-53.2%
Diluted EPS
$0.323
$1.004
-68.0%
$1.013
$2.184
-53.7%
Adjusted Financial Highlights1,2
FY21 Q2
FY20 Q2
Change
FY21 YTD
FY20 YTD
Change
Unadjusted Net Sales
$774.0
$786.1
-1.5%
$1,545.9
$1,609.7
-4.0%
Adjusted Income from Operations
$80.5
$79.6
1.1%
$165.4
$172.5
-4.1%
Adjusted Operating Margin
10.4%
10.1%
10.7%
10.7%
Adjusted Net Income attributable to MSC Industrial
$57.6
$57.0
1.1%
$119.4
$124.3
-4.0%
Adjusted Diluted EPS
$1.033
$1.024
1.0%
$2.133
$2.244
-4.9%
1 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. An explanation and a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented in schedules accompanying this press release.
2 In millions except percentages and per share data or as otherwise noted.
3 Based on 56.1 million and 56.0 million diluted shares outstanding for FY21 Q2 and FY21 YTD respectively.
4 Based on 55.6 million and 55.5 million diluted shares outstanding for FY20 Q2 and FY20 YTD respectively.
Erik Gershwind, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our fiscal second quarter reflected solid execution in a choppy, but improving environment. Improvement in sales levels of our non-safety and non-janitorial product lines continued through the quarter and turned positive in March. Sales of our safety and janitorial products grew in the mid-teens. Execution of our Mission Critical initiatives was solid, and I am pleased with the progress that we are making with our share capture programs."
Kristen Actis-Grande, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, added, "Average daily sales were $12.7 million for the quarter and our gross margin was 38.1%, a decline of 400 basis points versus the prior year due primarily to a roughly $30 million PPE write-down recorded during the quarter. Excluding this write-down, our adjusted gross margin was 42.0 percent, roughly flat sequentially and versus the prior year. Operating expenses as a percentage of sales was 31.7%, a 30 basis point improvement from the prior year period. During the quarter, our Mission Critical program delivered $9 million of gross cost out bringing our cumulative savings for fiscal 2021 to $17 million against our goal of $25 million by the end of this year. We also invested roughly $5 million in our fiscal second quarter growth programs. We are ahead of plan on savings, and our investment program is also progressing very well. In fact, the results are such that we anticipate making some additional growth investments to capture more of the opportunities that we are seeing. On balance, this means that our net savings target for Mission Critical remains roughly the same or slightly larger for the full year. Our goal remains $90 million to $100 million of gross cost savings through fiscal 2023 versus fiscal 2019, and we are currently tracking to the high end of that range. Our adjusted operating margin, excluding the write-down of PPE inventory and restructuring and other related costs, was up 30 basis points from the prior year due to our Mission Critical progress."
Gershwind concluded, "The improving environment and continued execution of our growth and cost take-out programs are combining to position us well. We are now emerging as a stronger company and are poised to reaccelerate growth. We have strengthened our value proposition, with more to come, and further strengthened and extended our leadership position in our core business of Metalworking. We are well on-track to achieve our goals of growing 400 basis points above the Industrial Production Index and returning ROIC back to the high teens by the end of fiscal 2023."
About MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE: MSM) is a leading North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. We help our customers drive greater productivity, profitability and growth with approximately 1.9 million products, inventory management and other supply chain solutions, and deep expertise from over 75 years of working with customers across industries.
Our experienced team of more than 6,200 associates is dedicated to working side by side with our customers to help drive results for their businesses - from keeping operations running efficiently today to continuously rethinking, retooling, and optimizing for a more productive tomorrow.
MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
February 27,
August 29,
2021
2020
ASSETS
(unaudited)
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
20,242
$
125,211
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses
527,233
491,743
Inventories
532,536
543,106
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
105,342
77,710
Total current assets
1,185,353
1,237,770
Property, plant and equipment, net
293,342
301,979
Goodwill
678,406
677,579
Identifiable intangibles, net
99,756
104,873
Operating lease assets
41,758
56,173
Other assets
3,626
4,056
Total assets
$
2,302,241
$
2,382,430
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Current portion of debt including obligations under finance leases
$
222,680
$
122,248
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
19,956
21,815
Accounts payable
170,487
125,775
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
140,091
138,895
Total current liabilities
553,214
408,733
Long-term debt including obligations under finance leases
461,685
497,018
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
37,640
34,379
Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties
121,721
121,727
Other noncurrent liabilities
9,444
—
Total liabilities
1,183,704
1,061,857
Commitments and Contingencies
Shareholders' Equity:
Preferred Stock
—
—
Class A Common Stock
48
47
Class B Common Stock
9
10
Additional paid-in capital
712,750
690,739
Retained earnings
523,757
749,515
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(18,806)
(21,418)
Class A treasury stock, at cost
(105,645)
(103,948)
Total MSC Industrial shareholders' equity
1,112,113
1,314,945
Noncontrolling interest
$
6,424
$
5,628
Total shareholders' equity
1,118,537
1,320,573
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,302,241
$
2,382,430
MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Twenty-Six Weeks Ended
February 27,
February 29,
February 27,
February 29,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net sales
$
773,995
$
786,094
$
1,545,899
$
1,609,695
Cost of goods sold
479,244
455,042
927,830
931,447
Gross profit
294,751
331,052
618,069
678,248
Operating expenses
245,115
251,441
483,820
505,768
Impairment loss
-
-
26,726
-
Restructuring costs
21,615
1,941
25,594
4,512
Income from operations
28,021
77,670
81,929
167,968
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(3,580)
(3,495)
(6,936)
(6,666)
Interest income
16
68
37
78
Other income (expense), net
(58)
(70)
593
51
Total other expense
(3,622)
(3,497)
(6,306)
(6,537)
Income before provision for income taxes
24,399
74,173
75,623
161,431
Provision for income taxes
6,051
18,617
18,498
40,423
Net income
18,348
55,556
57,125
121,008
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
263
56
586
90
Net income attributable to MSC Industrial
$
18,085
$
55,500
$
56,539
$
120,918
Per share data attributable to MSC Industrial:
Net income per common share:
Basic
$
0.32
$
1.00
$
1.01
$
2.18
Diluted
$
0.32
$
1.00
$
1.01
$
2.18
Weighted-average shares used in computing
net income per common share:
Basic
55,838
55,467
55,749
55,371
Diluted
56,133
55,587
56,019
55,545
MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Twenty-Six Weeks Ended
February 27,
February 29,
February 27,
February 29,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income, as reported
$
18,348
$
55,556
$
57,125
$
121,008
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
626
(788)
2,822
818
Comprehensive income
18,974
54,768
59,947
121,826
Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest:
Net income
(263)
(56)
(586)
(90)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
251
45
(210)
(95)
Comprehensive income attributable to MSC Industrial
$
18,962
$
54,757
$
59,151
$
121,641
MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Twenty-Six Weeks Ended
February 27,
February 29,
2021
2020
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net income
$
57,125
$
121,008
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
34,571
34,313
Non-cash operating lease cost
7,537
11,061
Stock-based compensation
8,994
8,178
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
345
227
Inventory write-down
30,091
—
Operating lease and fixed asset impairment due to restructuring
18,097
—
Provision for credit losses
4,280
4,704
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(39,421)
(2,105)
Inventories
(18,647)
3,449
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(27,214)
(7,953)
Operating lease liabilities
(9,074)
(10,931)
Other assets
494
1,375
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
51,756
(7,511)
Total adjustments
61,809
34,807
Net cash provided by operating activities
118,934
155,815
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Expenditures for property, plant and equipment
(19,954)
(25,737)
Cash used in business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
—
(2,286)
Net cash used in investing activities
(19,954)
(28,023)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Repurchases of common stock
(3,519)
(3,208)
Payments of regular cash dividends
(83,685)
(83,181)
Payments of special cash dividends
(195,351)
(277,634)
Proceeds from sale of Class A Common Stock in connection with associate stock purchase plan
2,040
2,202
Proceeds from exercise of Class A Common Stock options
10,834
13,390
Borrowings under credit facilities
415,000
389,600
Borrowings under financing obligations
1,269
—
Payments under credit facilities
(350,000)
(156,000)
Contributions from non-controlling interest
—
105
Other, net
(1,392)
(696)
Net cash used in financing activities
(204,804)
(115,422)
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
855
211
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(104,969)
12,581
Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period
125,211
32,286
Cash and cash equivalents – end of period
$
20,242
$
44,867
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:
Cash paid for income taxes
$
41,265
$
37,286
Cash paid for interest
$
6,606
$
5,636
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
- Results Excluding Impairment Loss, Restructuring Costs, Inventory Write-downs, and Other Charges
To supplement MSC Industrial's unaudited selected financial data presented consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP provision for income taxes, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, that exclude impairment losses, restructuring costs, inventory write-downs related to certain PPE inventory, and other related costs and tax effects.
These non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with GAAP or an alternative for GAAP financial measures and may be different from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and should only be used to evaluate MSC Industrial's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP financial measures.
In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude impairment losses, restructuring costs, inventory write-downs related to certain PPE inventory, and other related costs and tax effects. Management makes these adjustments to facilitate a review of the Company's operating performance on a comparable basis between periods, for comparison with forecasts and strategic plans, for identifying and analyzing trends in the Company's underlying business and for benchmarking performance externally against competitors. We believe that investors benefit from seeing results from the perspective of management in addition to seeing results presented in accordance with GAAP for the same reasons and purposes for which management uses such non-GAAP financial measures.
MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information
Thirteen Weeks Ended February 27, 2021
(dollars in thousands, except percentages and per share data)
GAAP Financial
Items Affecting Comparability
Non-GAAP
Total MSC
Inventory
Restructuring
Legal Costs-
Adjusted Total
Net Sales
$
773,995
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
773,995
Cost of Goods Sold
479,244
30,091
-
-
449,153
Gross Profit
294,751
(30,091)
-
-
324,842
Gross Margin
38.1%
-3.9%
-
-
42.0%
Operating Expenses
245,115
-
-
727
244,388
Operating Exp as % of Sales
31.7%
-
-
0.1%
31.6%
Restructuring Costs
21,615
-
21,615
-
-
Income from Operations
28,021
(30,091)
(21,615)
(727)
80,454
Operating Margin
3.6%
-3.9%
-2.8%
-0.1%
10.4%
Total Other Expense
(3,622)
-
-
-
(3,622)
Income before provision for income taxes
24,399
(30,091)
(21,615)
(727)
76,832
Provision for income taxes
6,051
(7,432)
(5,339)
(180)
19,002
Net income
18,348
(22,659)
(16,276)
(547)
57,830
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
263
-
-
-
263
Net income attributable to MSC Industrial
$
18,085
$
(22,659)
$
(16,276)
$
(547)
$
57,567
Net income per common share:
Diluted
$
0.32
$
(0.40)
$
(0.29)
$
(0.01)
$
1.03
MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information
Twenty-Six Weeks Ended February 27, 2021
(dollars in thousands, except percentages and per share data)
GAAP
Items Affecting Comparability
Non-GAAP
Total MSC
Inventory
Restructuring
Impairment
Legal Costs -
Adjusted Total
Net Sales
$
1,545,899
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
1,545,899
Cost of Goods Sold
927,830
30,091
-
-
-
897,739
Gross Profit
618,069
(30,091)
-
-
-
648,160
Gross Margin
40.0%
-1.9%
-
-
-
41.9%
Operating Expenses
483,820
-
-
-
1,020
482,800
Operating Exp as % of Sales
31.3%
-
-
-
0.1%
31.2%
Impairment Loss
26,726
-
-
26,726
-
-
Restructuring Costs
25,594
-
25,594
-
-
-
Income from Operations
81,929
(30,091)
(25,594)
(26,726)
(1,020)
165,360
Operating Margin
5.3%
-1.9%
-1.7%
-1.7%
-0.1%
10.7%
Total Other Expense
(6,306)
-
-
-
-
(6,306)
Income before provision for income taxes
75,623
(30,091)
(25,594)
(26,726)
(1,020)
159,054
Provision for income taxes
18,498
(7,432)
(6,322)
(6,601)
(252)
39,105
Net income
57,125
(22,659)
(19,272)
(20,125)
(768)
119,949
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
586
-
-
-
-
586
Net income attributable to MSC Industrial
$
56,539
$
(22,659)
$
(19,272)
$
(20,125)
$
(768)
$
119,363
Net income per common share:
Diluted
$
1.01
$
(0.40)
$
(0.34)
$
(0.36)
$
(0.01)
$
2.13
MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information
Thirteen and Twenty-Six Weeks Ended February 29, 2020
(dollars in thousands, except percentages and per share data)
GAAP Financial Measure
Items Affecting Comparability 1
Non-GAAP Financial Measure
Total MSC Industrial
Restructuring Costs
MSC Industrial excluding
Thirteen
Twenty-Six
Thirteen
Twenty-Six
Thirteen
Twenty-Six
February 29, 2020
February 29, 2020
February 29, 2020
Net Sales
$
786,094
$
1,609,695
$
-
$
-
$
786,094
$
1,609,695
Cost of Goods Sold
455,042
931,447
-
-
455,042
931,447
Gross Profit
331,052
678,248
-
-
331,052
678,248
Gross Margin
42.1%
42.1%
-
-
42.1%
42.1%
Operating Expenses
251,441
505,768
251,441
505,768
Operating Exp as % of Sales
32.0%
31.4%
-
-
32.0%
31.4%
Restructuring Costs
1,941
4,512
1,941
4,512
-
-
Income from Operations
77,670
167,968
(1,941)
(4,512)
79,611
172,480
Operating Margin
9.9%
10.4%
-0.2%
-0.3%
10.1%
10.7%
Total Other Expense
(3,497)
(6,537)
-
-
(3,497)
(6,537)
Income before provision for income taxes
74,173
161,431
(1,941)
(4,512)
76,114
165,943
Provision for income taxes
18,617
40,423
(487)
(1,128)
19,104
41,551
Net income
55,556
121,008
(1,454)
(3,384)
57,010
124,392
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
56
90
-
-
56
90
Net income attributable to MSC Industrial
$
55,500
$
120,918
$
(1,454)
$
(3,384)
$
56,954
$
124,302
Net income per common share:
Diluted
$
1.00
$
2.18
$
(0.03)
$
(0.06)
$
1.02
$
2.24
1Prior period adjustments include only restructuring costs. Items of note excluded from the current period results, including inventory write-downs, an impairment loss and associated legal costs, did not occur in the prior year periods.
