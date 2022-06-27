MSI is opening a new location to serve residential and commercial markets in the Columbus, Ohio area.
ORANGE, Calif., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MS International, Inc.(MSI), the leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America, is celebrating its new showroom and distribution center in Columbus, OH, with its Grand Opening on Wednesday, June 29th. The location has a complete offering of the company's flooring, countertop, decorative mosaic, wall tile, and hardscape products. The showroom is located at 6399 Broughton Avenue Columbus, OH 43213. The new 78,000 square-foot space will serve residential and commercial markets in the Columbus area.
Michael Redenshek, Branch Leader for MSI, said, "Already having MSI locations in Cleveland and Cincinnati, the team looks forward to serving the Columbus area as well. MSI is extending its reach in Ohio, and through the expansion of other major key markets throughout the U.S. We are thrilled to see this growth and opportunity."
Dedicated, well-lit, climate-controlled areas encourage trade professionals and consumers to make the best product and design decisions. MSI's Columbus showroom features products for a diverse customer base developed around lifestyles, trends, and budgets – complete with a state-of-the-art slab area featuring natural stone and Q Premium Natural Quartz; and bestselling products like Everlife LVT and Arterra Porcelain Pavers.
The slab viewing area will include over 140 colors of granite, marble, and other natural stone slabs. A designated quartz gallery houses the industry-leading Q-Premium Natural Quartz collection. The lineup features over 100 colors in various sought-after finishes like matte, concrete, and polished.
Due to the breadth of MSI products, the space is built as a trade resource across various business channels: residential remodeling, new home construction, multifamily, and commercial. MSI's exclusive company-owned fleet of express delivery trucks provide reduced lead times and superior service.
The Columbus showroom is open six days a week, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday, Wednesday – Friday, from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm on Tuesday, and between 9:00 am and 12:00 pm on Saturday. Shipping and Receiving is open from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm Monday – Friday and from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturday. Walk-ins from consumers and trade professionals are welcome.
