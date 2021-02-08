ORANGE, Calif., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MSI, the leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, and hardscaping products will feature some of the newest, on-trend surfacing products to the kitchen and bath industry at the first-ever virtual NAHB's International Builders' Show® (IBS) and NKBA's Kitchen & Bath Industry Show® (KBIS) tradeshow from February 9 – 12, 2021.
MSI's lineup will feature products from our 2021 annual top five hard surface trends including wall tile, porcelain and LVT flooring, and Q™ premium natural quartz countertops. For an in-depth review of MSI's top five hard surface trends, please check out our look book: https://www.msisurfaces.com/lookbook-2021/.
Some of the products that will debut at the show include Renzo, which is a beautiful ceramic wall tile collection, offered in a variety of unique shapes, sizes, and soft hues. Durban, a durable, large format porcelain that mimics beautiful Khalahari marble, offered in matte and polished finishes, and our latest assortment of Q™ premium natural quartz in all the shades you are looking for.
"Our Top 5 Design Trends are at the tippy top of the things we look forward to each January. Lush imagery. Product debuts. Industry insights. Helpful tips. MSI's 2021 Look book is a call to creativity – designed to spark your imagination and get the concepts flowing. Enchanted Forest, Gold with Envy, The Great Escape, Wall Stars, and Reinventing the Nest are the trends in this year's hard surface spotlight." Emily Holle, Director of Trend & Design
To see all these products and more, please visit us at the virtual NAHB's International Builders' Show® (IBS) and NKBA's Kitchen & Bath Industry Show® (KBIS) tradeshow from February 9 – 12, 2021. Use offer code MSINTERNATIONAL21 to register for a free expo pass.
Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI also maintains over 30 state-of-the-art showroom and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada. MSI's product line includes an extensive offering of quartz, porcelain, ceramic, LVT, natural stone and glass products imported from over 36 countries on six continents.
