VERONA, Italy, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vinitaly and the Italian Trade Agency joined forces for the first agile version of Vinitaly Russia. Made up of two stops, the event took place in Moscow, March 23rd, and Saint Petersburg, on March 25th. Vinitaly Russia sported a hybrid format in both cities: a digital part, represented by remote B2B meetings, and a physical part, with Walk Around Tastings at the venue, where wines from participating wineries were tasted by local sector operators. Among the involved Italian companies were also the 8 wineries that took part to the "Piano Export Sud 2" project organised by ITA for the relaunch of the Italian Southern regions.
Taking place at the Lotte Hotel, the Moscow stop was opened by Italian Ambassador in Russia Pasquale Terracciano, who commented: "Once again, the Russian Federation proved to be an authentic admirer of our products, especially of the medium and high range ones. The demand for Italian wine in Russia not only remains high, it is actually growing."
Both days displayed three main activities: digital B2Bs, that saw producers connected from Italy coming together with Russian buyers, live Walk Around Tastings on site, during which importers presented their wines to Russian sector operators, and several Tasting Labs.
Tasting Labs organized by ITA saw Dmitry Fedotov shedding light on many Italian Southern regions such as Calabria, Campania, Puglia and Sicily.
On the other hand, masterclasses arranged by Vinitaly International with the help of VIA Italian Wine Ambassadors Veronika Denisova, Anna Baranova, Ekaterina Osadchaya and Nikolay Chashchinov presented: "Wine Road. Wines of Abruzzo", organized with the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo; "Exploring Italian Wines: a journey of tradition, culture and passion"; "From effervescence and elegance to complexity and ageability. Styles of Italian wines" and many more.
With 33 Italian wineries, 14 importers and many wine professionals, the first ever agile version of Vinitaly Russia represented Vinitaly's first step towards its 2021's mission: help Italian wine producers build new trade relations worldwide. The Moscow and Saint Petersburg stops can admittedly be considered a preview to what will come at the end of the year, Vinitaly Russia 2021.
The grand Vinitaly 2022 will be held from April 10th to the 13th. Every year, Vinitaly counts more than 4,000 exhibitors on a 100,000+ square meter area and 130,000 visitors from over 140 different countries with more than 30,000 top international buyers. The premier event to Vinitaly, OperaWine "Finest Italian Wines: 100 Great Producers," that will be exceptionally held on June 19th 2021, unites international wine professionals in the heart of Verona, offering them the unique opportunity to discover and taste the wines of the 100 Best Italian Producers, as selected by Wine Spectator. Since 1998 Vinitaly travels to several countries such as Russia, China, USA and Hong Kong. In February 2014 Vinitaly launched an educational project, the Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) with the aim of divulging and broadcasting the excellence and diversity of Italian wine around the globe. Today, VIA counts 215 Italian Wine Ambassadors and 15 Italian Wine Experts.
