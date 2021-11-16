SEATTLE, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Vida Agency (TVA), a full-service multicultural communications company specializing in brand campaigns reaching diverse audiences for greater cultural impact, announced new hires in support of their exponential growth. The TVA team, led by Founder and President, Amalia Martino and Vice-President, Mafe Cobaleda-Yglesias, is sought after for their deep fluency in the nuances of cultural competence and work with diverse and traditionally underserved communities.
The new roles enable the company to continue expanding services and increase value for new and longstanding clients such Seattle Department of Transportation, King County Parks, State of Washington Recreation and Conservation Office, Lydig, Seattle Credit Union, Community Health Plan of Washington and many more. As TVA's presence and demand continues to grow in response to their work centered on the pursuit of racial, social, and environmental equity with disproportionately impacted communities, the new positions expand TVA's bandwidth for research, community engagement, communications, and media relations services.
Communications and Media Relations
- Norea Hoeft, joins TVA as Strategic Communications Specialist, to lead communications strategies informed by research and in collaboration with various clients. Hoeft provides insights from her work with pioneers in the field of racial equity, helping thought leaders to write, develop, and promote original works that assist individuals and organizations with transformative change toward racial consciousness and anti-racism.
- Janine Worthington, TVA's new Director of Strategic Communications and Media Relations will manage media relations across the TVA brand and accounts. Worthington brings 20+ years of public relations experience including in-house and agency perspectives spanning the health, outdoor recreation, apparel, technology and non-profit arenas.
Research
- New Research Coordinator, Renee Holt, brings rich experience in the nonprofit sector in both King and Whatcom Counties and joins TVA to conduct qualitative and quantitative discovery efforts for a range of TVA clients.
- Zhonghao Zhang also joins TVA as a Research Coordinator bringing deep ad agency experience where he developed research campaigns for global brands in the restaurant, fashion and non-profit sectors. Zhonghao is pivotal in planning, coordinating, and executing TVA's human-centered research projects.
Community Engagement
- TVA also expands their community engagement team to include Diana Brown as a Senior Account Manager who brings experience managing equitable community engagement for transportation, water, and other capital projects.
"We are extremely proud of the hard work and strong collaborations our team has forged throughout the past four years which have afforded us to double our staff since the start of the pandemic," says Amalia Martino, TVA Founder and President. "We look forward to expanding support for new and existing clients resulting in national campaigns that make a positive cultural impact."
Founded in 2017, The Vida Agency has doubled revenue from Pacific Northwest-based clients year after year. TVA's recent recognition including a 2021 Northwest Regional Emmy for Community Health Plan of WA's "Tu eres el centro/You are the center" campaign and multiple Communicator Awards for their "Be Ready Be Hydrated" campaign have fueled further agency demand. TVA recently added a satellite office in West Seattle to accommodate continued growth and staff expansions.
