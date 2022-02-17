WASHINGTON, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Altus Marketing, a Moore company, announces that Museum of the Bible has selected them as their direct response fundraising agency of record. Altus Marketing will work alongside Museum of the Bible to steer their direct response fundraising programs and maximize donor growth for the museum.
Altus Marketing's strategic insights, data-driven knowledge and creative innovation will help Museum of the Bible achieve its goal of building a focused donor base that is moved to share the transformative impact of the Bible for generations to come.
"As a team of fundraising innovators, Altus Marketing is honored to partner with such a forward-thinking organization that seeks to engage all people with the transformative impact of the Bible. We will work alongside Museum of the Bible's team to develop and execute strategies that grow their revenue and impact, while together helping others experience the hope found in the Bible and discover its transformative power," said Andrew Olsen, CFRE, president of Altus Marketing. "Altus Marketing stands with Museum of the Bible's goal to allow people all over the world to experience the impact of the Bible in their lives through education, research and immersive exhibits. Making the Bible available to all people in such a hands-on way gives new life to such an important document in our world today."
Museum of the Bible's 430,000-square-foot building has been open since 2017 with a goal to be among the most technologically advanced and engaging museums in the world. Showcasing rare and fascinating artifacts spanning 3,000 years of history, the museum offers both in-person and virtual visitors an immersive and personalized experience with the Bible and its ongoing impact on the world around us. The organization seeks to ensure the transformative power of the Bible is not extinguished from modern culture.
"Through the RFP process, it became clear that Altus Marketing was the right choice for Museum of the Bible. Altus Marketing displayed that they understand our mission and have the strategy, technology and analytics to build a program that will resonate with donors," said Jon Sharpe, chief relations officer at Museum of the Bible. "We look forward to relying on their extensive experience to build a foundation of fundraising that will support the Bible's role in the world and make its content available to all people."
About Museum of the Bible
Museum of the Bible is a global, innovative and educational institution whose purpose is to invite all people to engage with the transformative power of the Bible. Through interactive exhibits and cutting-edge technology, Museum of the Bible brings guests (in-person and virtual alike) an immersive, personal experience with the impact, narrative and history of the Bible. Museum of the Bible aims to be among the most technologically advanced and engaging museums in the world. Showcasing rare and fascinating artifacts spanning 3,000 years of history, they are dedicated to expanding knowledge and encouraging learning for all ages around the world. The new Bible curriculum engages students with the history, narrative and impact of the Bible through cutting-edge augmented reality technology. To read more about Museum of the Bible, go to museumofthebible.org.
About Altus Marketing
Altus Marketing is an industry leader in integrated direct marketing solutions to national and chapter-based nonprofits, ministries and membership organizations. The organization delivers transformational growth for clients by combining strategic insight and creative innovation, backed by superior data and technology. Altus Marketing clients are sector leaders in domestic hunger and poverty relief, human services, healthcare, environmental protection, evangelism and veterans' services.
About Moore
Moore is a leading constituent experience management (CXM) company focused on the integration of the donor experience across all platforms, channels and devices. With over 3,500 employees in 40 locations across the country, the company provides strategy, creative, production, media, data and analytic services powered by an ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning to nonprofit, political and association clients. Moore is a recognized key contributor in strengthening these sectors.
