BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hartmann Controls, a Canadian-based provider of streamlined, cloud-based access control systems, is the latest addition to MVI's ever-growing list of integrations. Each integration is designed to improve the user experience of building managers, property owners, and tenants.
Hartmann Controls specializes in controlling doors, elevators, gates, and lighting, as well as monitoring various other devices. Hartmann technologies have been installed in hospitals, financial institutions, schools, and multi-family complexes. Their completed installations range in size from one reader with a handful of users to hundreds of readers with multiple clients and thousands of users.
MVI's integration with their Hartmann Controls allows mutual clients to manage updates from one shared database, all through MVI's innovative and award-winning KeyCom platform. Because of this seamless integration, property managers can save countless hours of time using the shared platform, rather than dealing with the hassle and wasted effort of managing two separate databases.
"Hartmann products are the go-to access control system for hundreds of dealers, and having a way to integrate their systems with a smart intercom system is very important to them," explains Samuel Taub, Founder & CEO of MVI Systems. "This integration allows our mutual clients to maintain just one database to manage updates and provides smart functionalities that no other systems can compete with."
About MVI
MVI Systems is a software development company whose innovative team of designers and engineers have created a revolutionary product for the residential multifamily building market: the patented KeyCom® Smart Video Door Kiosk and Software Platform. KeyCom relies on a touch screen monitor and a smartphone app to enable residents to interact with guests and visitors with touchless Bluetooth entry and digital keys, creating a user-friendly occupant experience and offering a more secure means for accessing properties. Unlike other video door systems, KeyCom entry technology recognizes residents as they approach the system based on Bluetooth proximity-— enabling them to enter the building automatically in a matter of seconds.
About Hartmann Controls
Hartmann Controls is a Canadian-based provider of access solutions, credentials, and readers. Their cloud-based technologies include patented hardware, over-the-door modules with integrated REX capability and reduced wiring requirements, VMS integration, and a sleek, responsive HTML5 Web Interface. Founded in 1998, Hartmann Controls specializes in doors, gates, elevators, and lighting as well as monitoring services.
