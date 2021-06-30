Malynda Dickinson, CPA, CCIFP

DALLAS, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MYCON General Contractors, Inc. announced the appointment of Malynda Dickinson, CPA, CCIFP as the company's new chief financial officer (CFO), according to Charles R. Myers, MYCON's president and chief executive officer.

"We are very excited to have Dickinson on board to lead us." Moreover, says Myers, "Dickinson's success and experience as a CFO, her financial expertise, and her outstanding leadership qualities will be an invaluable addition to the MYCON team."

Dickinson comes to MYCON with 15 years of financial and executive leadership experience.  As MYCON's CFO, Dickinson will be responsible for the firm's financial management and accounting functions and directing the activities of the human resources department and information technology department.  Additionally, Dickinson will manage the firm's surety and insurance programs and provide guidance and direction for the company's risk management program.

Dickinson earned two Master's Degrees (Accounting and Business Administration) from The University of Arizona. She holds a professional certification as a CCIFP (Certified Construction Industry Financial Professional) and CPA (Certified Public Accountant).

About MYCON

MYCON General Contractors, Inc. (MYCON) is an award-winning, industry-leading commercial contractor based in Dallas, Texas. Since 1987, MYCON's work portfolio has spanned construction categories ranging from healthcare, industrial and institutional to office, retail, religious, manufacturing, food processing, and more. With annual revenues of approximately $300MM, MYCON has completed hundreds of commercial construction projects. For more information, visit www.mycon.com.   

