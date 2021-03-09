NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- myFace, a leading nonprofit organization serving those impacted by craniofacial differences, announces a partnership with fellow nonprofit Welcome Baby to provide families with a free newborn supply kit that contains useful items vital in the first weeks of life for a child born with a cleft lip/palate or other craniofacial difference.
The idea came from Erin Ashayeri, a new mom whose son was born with a cleft palate that was not identified until after his birth. In the first days of her son's life, she was given a similar kit in the hospital by a young man, who also had a cleft lip as a baby, who created and distributed the kit as part of his Bar Mitzvah community service.
The kit proved to be a life saver as Erin navigated feeding and care in those first weeks. "Knowing this wasn't a long-term program for this young man, my husband and I saw an opportunity to pay it forward and help provide vital products and resources to other new parents," said Erin.
Erin brought the idea to myFace who was already in contact with Sarah Steinhardt and Juliet Fuisz, co-founders of Welcome Baby. They were discussing how to expand the work Welcome Baby had launched years before to provide low-income mothers with one comprehensive package containing everything, she and her newborn need in the first four weeks of life. Welcome Baby had mastered the logistical elements of fulfillment and distribution. myFace would take the lead in identifying relationships with craniofacial care teams around the country to distribute the kits. Everything came together when the Ashayeris generously provided a grant to support an initial supply of 130 kits that are now being distributed at 5 institutions with aspirations to include more as the program grows.
"Welcome Baby's partnership with myFace is as natural as it is thrilling," said Sarah and Juliet. From the beginning, our mission has been to provide those in need with the essential items that every newborn and family requires. To be able to provide this service nationwide for myFace is a dream come true for us."
A cleft lip/palate is one of the most common congenital abnormalities in the world and results on average in 1 in every 500-750 live births. Feeding and nutrition of an infant is especially important for healthy development in the first several months. Babies with cleft lip/palate cannot generate enough suction typically to breast feed or feed from a bottle.
Special bottles with an Infant-Paced Feeding valve, help ensure the infant can eat without frustration and gain and maintain a healthy weight. Knowing this, myFace contacted Dr. Brown's Medical™ to inquire about including their patented bottles in the kits who immediately recognized the critical need and generously donated the Dr Brown's® Specialty Feeding Systems for the kits.
"Dr. Brown's Medical™ is honored to partner with myFace and Welcome Baby in providing care kits for families after the birth of their little one," explained Sandi Aubuchon, President, Dr. Brown's Medical™ Division. "We recognize the importance of nutritional needs for infants born with a cleft lip/palate or other craniofacial anomalies. Healthy weight gain allows them to go home sooner from the hospital; undergo surgeries for repair and achieve typical developmental milestones. To attain these goals and deliver nutrition to these infants, an effective and easy to use bottle system is necessary. Thank you for the opportunity uniting Dr. Brown's Medical with your team to assist families transition home with the appropriate feeding bottle system for successful happy feedings."
Newborn Craniofacial Care Kits contain:
- Dr Brown's® Specialty Feeding System: Babies with cleft lip/palate cannot generate enough suction typically to breast feed or feed from a bottle without a paced feeding valve. These bottles include that valve and ensure an infant can eat without frustration and gain and maintain a healthy weight.
- Dr Brown's® PreVent Pacifier™: Babies with cleft lip/palate cannot generate enough suction to keep a typical pacifier in their mouth and this pacifier design provides a wider nipple so it will not fall out.
Both Dr. Brown's® Specialty Feeding System and Dr Brown's® PreVent Pacifier™ are available at the following online retailers: Drbrownsbaby.com or Amazon.com
- Wrap Carrier: Babies born with a cleft lip/palate have a challenging feeding experience before the corrective surgery takes place. A wrap carrier is essential to hold a baby upright for 30 minutes after every feed to ensure they keep their milk down and make it easier for them to breath. The carrier also allows the parent to get things done while the baby sleeps and provides quick access to take the baby in and out of the carrier when the parent is alone.
- Boppy: The boppy keeps the infant upright while feeding (to avoid them throwing up their milk from their nose and mouth) and gives the feeding parent's arm a break.
- Smile with Simon by Patricia Ann Simon, R.N: A story of friendship, love, acceptance, and kindness that teaches a powerful lesson that, despite people's differences, we are alike and beautiful just the way we are.
- Kits also include layette, swaddles, diapers, wipes, Desitin, lotion, wash, grooming kit, A&D ointment.
The myFace Welcome Baby Newborn Craniofacial Care Kits are distributed to comprehensive craniofacial care teams at hospitals across the United States with a focus on underserved populations and communities. The packages are not currently being distributed to individuals. If you are interested in obtaining a Newborn Craniofacial Care kit, please ask your healthcare provider or community health organization to contact myFace by email at info@myface.org
For those interested in ensuring deserving parents receive the myFace Welcome Baby Newborn Craniofacial Care Kit, gifts may be made by visiting https://www.myface.org/welcome-baby/#donate
About myFace
myFace is a leading non-profit organization dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with craniofacial conditions. Every hour a child is born in the United States with a craniofacial difference, which uniquely impacts both the body and spirit. Each year, the faces of another 100,000 individuals are disfigured through accident or disease.
For 70 years, myFace has advocated for individuals and families to ensure them access to comprehensive craniofacial care and support. By providing important services, such as emotional support groups, educational webinars, and online resources, myFace helps individuals achieve their potential to live their best life possible.
Press Contact: Stephanie Paul | Stephanie@myFace.org | 917-720-4701
For more information about myFace, please visit http://www.myFace.org. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.
About Welcome Baby
Welcome Baby's mission is as simple as it is critical: to provide low-income mothers with one package containing items they will need for their newborn in the first four weeks of life. For many parents, purchasing sufficient diapers and wipes is a financial burden often too great to overcome. Add in clothing, hygienic items, baby carriers, and other essential gear and the costs quickly climb to hundreds of dollars many families simply do not have. As a result, a child may be forced to go without these vital goods.
Please visit our website at welcomebabyusa.org or you may reach out to us with any questions at info@welcomebabyusa.org
About Dr. Brown's
Inspired by moms everywhere, Dr. Brown's continues to innovate and develop products that focus on great functionality for parents and good health for baby. Every day we strive to deliver the reliable baby products that have made us a proven favorite with parents.
For more information about Dr. Brown's visit us at Drbrownsbaby.com
