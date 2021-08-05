RALEIGH, N.C., August 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- myLifeSite.net, a leading online authority for older adults who are evaluating continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs or "life plan communities) and other senior living options, has hired Tripp Higgins as Vice President of Sales to lead the business-to-business sales strategy for suite of online products used by the senior living industry to increase sales and occupancy.
Tripp brings twenty-five years of sales and marketing experience to myLifeSite, ten of which were as the Director of Sales and Marketing at a life plan retirement community, where he turned around a struggling community; taking it from 60 percent occupancy and over 40 percent deposit returns to a two-year waiting list and a 98 percent occupancy rate. Tripp also revamped the brand and messaging to focus on a community's greatest asset- the residents.
More recently, Tripp has consulted with several start-up companies in upstate New York to successfully develop and execute their go-to-market strategies.
"We're beyond excited to leverage Tripp's experience and relationship-building skills to help develop and execute a comprehensive sales strategy for our growing product portfolio," says myLifeSite President, Brad Breeding. "He understands the senior living industry, the senior living consumer, and our vision as a company."
When asked about his decision to join myLifeSite, Tripp said, "For years I've closely followed the great work myLifeSite has done and the reputation of integrity they've built among the industry and consumers alike, so it's really exciting to now be a part of their growth plans. I have a unique understanding of how myLifeSite's suite of products can help senior living sales professionals enhance credibility and provide better guidance for prospective residents."
Outside of his work at myLifeSite, Tripp enjoys soccer, skiing, biking, and hiking. Most of all he enjoys time with friends and family, especially watching his twin boys play sports.
About MyLifeSite
Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, myLifeSite is an innovative senior living research website that helps senior adults, adult children, and their advisors gain better information and guidance when navigating the complexities of a continuing care retirement community (CCRC or "life plan community). Its products are used by consumers and the industry. Founded in 2011, myLifeSite is celebrating its tenth year in operation. Learn more at http://www.mylifesite.net.
