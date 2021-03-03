WEBSTER, N.Y., Mar. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Myron Kowal, CEO and Founder of RCare Inc., has announced his retirement. Webster native Jeffrey Knauss will acquire the business and serve as CEO of the company upon Kowal's retirement. Kowal is to remain an engaged member of the RCare board.
"Light precedes every transition. Whether at the end of a tunnel, through a crack in the door or the flash of an idea, it is always there, heralding a new beginning." – Theresa Tsalaky
Self-Advocacy
Self-advocacy. The ability to speak up for yourself. The power to ask for the care you need. What started as just a word transformed into a passionate idea, a dream of what eldercare should be. It's this dream for the future of eldercare that grew into the thriving business of today, RCare.
For RCare founder Myron Kowal, it all started when a bed-ridden family member couldn't successfully advocate for help when he needed it. Kowal knew he had to step in. Acquiring basic parts from RadioShack, he got to work on building his very first nurse call system.
Answering the Call
That defining experience and the persisting idea of self-advocacy ignited a glowing passion in Kowal. He poured himself into improving and advancing nurse call systems for the eldercare community and the caregivers within it. In an industry that spends countless dollars trying to figure out what residents need, Kowal has always believed the solution is simple: residents need to be able to advocate for themselves and to know that when they call for help, it is going to arrive. Kowal believes nurse call to be an extension of the elder, their voice when they're in need. He and his team have worked tirelessly to create call systems that improve the lives of elders while supporting care partners in providing better care.
Since its founding in 2006, RCare has been installed in nearly 1,400 facilities, has expanded available features, and has developed award-winning mobile capabilities. RCare has been honored by the Rochester Business Journal as a "Rochester Top 100" company and Kowal was personally recognized as a COVID-19 Hero for RCare's work during the pandemic. Their systems help ensure more than 100,000 calls per day are answered. It's safe to say that Myron Kowal and RCare have contributed to helping countless elders find their voice and advocate for themselves.
Passing on the Torch
Reflecting on what he has built, Kowal said he is proud and humbled. "Passing the RCare torch is bittersweet. It was absolutely critical to find a successor who would continue to grow RCare, and who would never relent in the mission to be the voice of the elder. I'm grateful that Jeffrey Knauss answered the call. I know he'll continue to provide the innovation and the vision that will allow caregivers to provide better care."
Knauss, a Rochester Business Journal 40 Under 40 winner, spent 27 years refining his skills in all aspects of the value chain from marketing to engineering to R&D. An expert in business strategy development, product development, and sales channel management, he has the experience and skills necessary to continue to scale a flourishing RCare business.
Different Leader, Same Mission
When considering his next move, Knauss said, "Two things about RCare stood out: the location in the community where I grew up, and the impassioned focus on improving the lives of not just elders, but also those who care for them." An avid volunteer, Knauss served eight years as Vice Chairman of the Board at the Mary M. Gooley Hemophilia Center in Rochester, NY. "It was this experience that sparked a deep admiration and gratitude for the support that nurses provide not just medically, but emotionally for their patients. It was the nurses that made their mission possible," Knauss said. The symmetry between this experience and the RCare mission was undeniable.
Knauss said that he looks forward to continuing to drive the RCare mission, creating products that help caregivers seamlessly do what they do best. He is also excited to build a legacy of his own at RCare. "I look forward to generating continued growth in this local community, which is my hometown." Kowal will continue his relationship with RCare as Chairman of the Board.
