NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Post|Production World (P|PW) is the world's leading training conference for production & post-production professionals, content creators, designers, TV, film & video editors, producers, directors, motion graphics artists & online video specialists.
After a three-year hiatus on in-person programming, FMC and NAB Show are excited to bring the largest training conference for production and post-production professionals to NAB Show. The program features new training sessions covering a range of topics including technical training sessions on industry-standard software, motion design, business strategy, social media management, and discussions on emerging technology such as 8K video and immersive media.
"Much has changed in the past couple of years in the way content is being created and distributed," says Ben Kozuch, of Future Media Conferences. "our goal is to reconnect the industry and provide cutting-edge training and best practices to help professionals continue to succeed and thrive".
In an effort to support the media and entertainment industry, Post|Production World also includes Adobe Certification Workshops to prep creatives interested in earning the latest Adobe Certification in After Effects and Premiere Pro. These 6-hour workshops are led by Adobe Certified Instructors who could offer an extensive overview of exam questions, the latest features in each application, as well as industry trends and keywords.
Additionally, recognizing the importance of hands-on learning, Future Media Conferences offers a variety of hands-on field workshops just off the Las Vegas strip. These workshops offer a unique, interactive learning experience for those interested in producing video content. Workshops range from 1-day to 2-day sessions on studio lighting, drone videography, remote production, and live streaming as well as immersive media content creation.
"Year after year, FMC brings world-class training programs and field workshops to NAB Show's creative community," said NAB Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Global Connections and Events, Chris Brown. "P|PW offers the opportunity to learn from the best in the business, all while drawing energy and ideas from peers representing every side of the business. There is simply nothing like it."
Post|Production World instructors and program details will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information visit: https://www.ppw-conference.com.
About Future Media Conferences, LLC
FMC has been a leading provider of training for content creators around the world for over 25 years. Through live courses and conferences, FMC enables creatives to maximize the power of technology to help tell their stories. FMC is the Authorized training provider for Adobe Apple, Avid, Autodesk, Blackmagic Design, Maxon, and BorisFX. Conferences include NAB Las Vegas, Post|Production World conference, Adobe Video World, the Visual Storytelling Conference, the Remote Production Conference, Editor's Retreat, and more. For a complete list of FMC's conferences, visit futuremediaconferences.com.
About NAB Show
NAB Show, held April 23 – 27, 2022, in Las Vegas, is the premier event for content professionals in the media, entertainment, and technology ecosystem. It's the ultimate marketplace for those seeking to create superior audio and video experiences. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. For complete details, visit http://www.nabshow.com.
About NAB
The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory, and public affairs. Through advocacy, education, and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at http://www.nab.org.
