CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Chicago Chapter of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) today announced the election of Maria Green to its board of directors and the addition of a new chapter sponsorship with Zurich North America
"We welcome Maria to our board of directors and are delighted that she will support our Chapter's mission of advancing boardroom excellence in her new role," said NACD Chicago Chair Joan Steel. "Over the course of Maria's distinguished legal career and as a corporate director, she has gained a wealth of experience in corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures that will help our director members continue to advance governance best practices in their boardrooms.
"In addition, we are excited to welcome Zurich North America as a Chicago Chapter Sponsor. Corporations are constantly challenged with planning for and appropriately managing risk. Zurich, a leader in understanding the world's emerging and evolving risks is committed to helping its customers, and the communities it serves manage risk. Their valuable insights will help shape our future program initiatives and transform boards to be future ready," concluded Steel.
Maria Green Background
Ms. Green is an experienced Independent Director and currently serves on four boards: Littlefuse, a global manufacturer of circuit protection products; WEC Energy Group, a Fortune 500 NYSE-listed energy company and Tennant Company, a NYSE-listed cleaning products company, and newly elected to Fathom Digital Manufacturing, NYSE-listed digital manufacturing company. Previously, Ms. Green was the former SVP and General Counsel of Ingersoll Rand and former SVP, General Counsel and Secretary of ITW. During her decades-long career, Ms. Green acquired extensive experience in FCPA, licensing, mergers & acquisitions, corporate governance, and joint ventures.
Ms. Green earned a B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania and a J.D. from Boston University. She is also a Board Member of the DuSable Museum, the Chicago Urban League, and the Goodman Theatre. She is a member of the Economic Club of Chicago, the American and Chicago Bar Associations, International Women's Forum, Executive Leadership Council, and the Association of Corporate Counsel.
About the National Association of Corporate Directors
For more than 40 years, NACD has been on the leading edge of corporate governance, setting standards of excellence that have elevated board performance. NACD arms today's directors with insights and education that drive their mission forward, while preparing a new generation of boardroom leaders to meet tomorrow's biggest challenges. NACD is a community of more than 23,000 directors driven by a common purpose: to be trusted catalysts of economic opportunity and positive change—in businesses and in the communities they serve. To learn more about NACD, visit http://www.NACDonline.org.
About the NACD Chicago Chapter
The Chicago Chapter, one of the largest chapters within NACD, provides programs that bring awareness, education, and networking to director members in the greater Chicago area and neighboring states. NACD Chicago serves more than 1,900 members locally. For more information, visit Chicago.NACDonline.org.
About Zurich North America
Zurich North America is one of the largest providers of insurance solutions and services to businesses and individuals. Our customers represent industries ranging from agriculture to technology and include more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. We've backed the building of some of the most recognizable structures in North America — from the Hoover Dam to the Confederation Bridge. Our North American, LEED Platinum® headquarters is located in the Chicago area. We employ approximately 9,000 people in North America and have offices throughout the U.S. and Canada.
