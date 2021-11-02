HERNDON, Va., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nacha has named Dan Roth to the position of Senior Director, Communications.
Roth's portfolio of responsibilities includes developing and executing communications efforts supporting the ACH Network and overseeing Nacha's media relations program and social media activities.
"Dan brings decades of strategic communication experience, including working for elected officials and trade associations," said Victoria Day, Nacha's Chief Communications Officer. "I am thrilled Dan has joined the Nacha team to help tell the story about the vital role the ACH Network plays in supporting consumers and businesses."
Roth most recently served as Senior Director, Public Affairs at the Beer Institute, a trade association representing the U.S. beer industry. Roth also served as Communications Director for Congresswoman Karen Bass (D-CA).
"I am thrilled to continue my career at Nacha to support the innovating and thriving ACH Network, which is critical to American jobs and the U.S economy," said Roth.
