HERNDON, Va., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In honor of National AAP Recognition Day, Nacha will recognize 145 newly credentialed Accredited ACH Professionals who passed the 2020 AAP exam, as well as more than 4,600 professionals who currently hold the credential.
To become an AAP, individuals must pass a comprehensive exam that is administered by Nacha each fall. The exam tests an individual's knowledge of subjects including the Nacha Operating Rules, the ACH Network and other payment systems, technical and operational ACH requirements, risk management, and payments-related regulations.
"Today we celebrate the achievements and contributions of AAPs nationwide. The AAP credential demonstrates their professional competency and expertise within the payments industry, and their commitment to continuous learning while equipping them to more effectively manage their ACH and payments practices," said Stephanie Prebish, AAP, CTP, Association Services senior director & group manager at Nacha.
"Whether AAPs work in operations, sales, risk management, or in other areas involving the ACH Network, they will develop a competitive edge in the business and financial arenas, while benefiting their employer," Prebish said.
Nacha, with its member Payments Associations and more than 2,000 organizations with AAPs on staff, will celebrate National AAP Recognition Day, which is commemorated annually on the second Tuesday of February. The day honors recently credentialed and current AAPs.
Nacha will fly an American flag over the U.S. Capitol. The flag then will be awarded to an AAP at an annual reception at the Smarter Faster Payments 2021 conference, which will be held August 9-12 in San Francisco.
To learn more about the AAP program, visit http://www.nacha.org/accredited-ach-professional.
About Nacha
Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart, and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. Nearly 27 billion ACH payments were made in 2020, valued at close to $62 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services. Learn more at Nacha.org.
