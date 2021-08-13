MUNICH, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nagarro, a global leader in digital engineering and technology solutions, today stated its unaudited financial numbers for Q2 2021 (April 1, 2021 – June 30, 2021) and released its half-yearly report. Demand continued to be strong for Nagarro's services, while supply was significantly constrained by hiring challenges and Covid-19 disruptions. Revenue grew to €127.3 million in Q2 2021, up 21.1% YoY from €105.1 million in Q2 2020, and up 10.0% QoQ from € 115.7 million in Q1 2021. Constant currency YoY revenue growth for Q2 2021 was 24.7%. Gross profit increased to €38.0 million in Q2 2021 from €36.0 million in Q2 2020. Gross margin dropped to 29.9% in Q2 2021 from 34.2% in Q2 2020. Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 9.8% YoY to €19.0 million (14.9% of revenue) in Q2 2021, from €21.0 million (20.0% of revenue) in Q2 2020. It should be noted here that Q2 2020 results had included the effect of temporary salary cuts in response to the pandemic.
EBITDA dropped by 26.9% YoY to €15.4 million, from €21.0 million in Q2 2020. The main EBITDA adjustments were on account of stock option expense of €2.9 million and expenses of €1.8 million related to the rollover of non-controlling interest. EBIT decreased by 38.9% YoY to €9.6 million, from €15.7 million in Q2 2020. Net profit decreased by 38.2% YoY to €5.6 million against €9.1 million in Q2 2020. The cash balance decreased by €5.8 million from December 31, 2020 to €101.9 million.
H1 results
Nagarro also released its very first half-year report. Revenue grew to €243.0 million in H1 2021 (January 01, 2021 – June 30, 2021), up 12.5 % YoY from €216.0 million in H1 2020. Constant currency revenue growth for H1 2021 was 16.3%. Gross profit increased to €72.1 million in H1 2021 from €70.9 million in H1 2020. Gross margin dropped to 29.7% in H1 2021 from 32.8% in H1 2020. Adjusted EBITDA grew 5.1 % YoY to €37.5 million (15.4% of revenue) in H1 2021, up from €35.7 million (16.5% of revenue) in H1 2020. EBITDA dropped by 8.4 % YoY to €32.7 million, down from €35.7 million in H1 2020. EBIT decreased by 14.3 % YoY to €21.4 million, from €24.9 million in H1 2020. Net profit decreased by 12.1 % YoY to €13.3 million against €15.1 million in H1 2020.
"Nagarro's revenue growth continued, despite an overheated job market and the afflictions of the second wave of Covid-19 in India", said Manas Fuloria, co-founder. "We again added over 1000 professionals in this quarter, including fresh graduates, net of attrition. The company retains its revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2021. However, we are reducing our gross margin guidance from 32% to 29% because of unprecedented wage inflation, while the effect of our remedial steps will lag the increase in wages. We have other operational levers to still feel comfortable about our Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2021."
The company will offer an earnings call (analyst meeting) on August 13 at 2 pm Central European Summer Time, 8 am in New York City and 8 pm in Singapore. The telephone dial-in numbers for audio and the URL for the online presentation can be found below and here.
Key figures – Quarterly
Q2 2021
Q2 2020
Q1 2021
kEUR
kEUR
Change in percent
kEUR
Change in percent
Revenue
127,322
105,131
21.1%
115,724
10.0%
Cost of revenues
89,328
69,198
29.1%
81,715
9.3%
Gross profit
38,038
35,977
5.7%
34,054
11.7%
Adjusted EBITDA
18,960
21,014
-9.8%
18,559
2.2%
Revenue by country
Germany
30,754
27,106
13.5%
30,554
0.7%
US
45,413
37,936
19.7%
39,271
15.6%
Revenue by industry
Automotive, Manufacturing and Industrial
21,123
14,144
49.3%
18,860
12.0%
Energy, Utilities and Building Automation
10,875
8,407
29.4%
9,412
15.6%
Financial Services and Insurance
14,687
14,067
4.4%
13,055
12.5%
Horizontal Tech
12,020
9,332
28.8%
11,965
0.5%
Life Sciences and Healthcare
9,149
8,057
13.5%
8,866
3.2%
Management Consulting and Business Information
7,889
7,874
0.2%
7,904
-0.2%
Public, Non-profit and Education
11,107
8,558
29.8%
9,323
19.1%
Retail and CPG
17,715
12,262
44.5%
16,067
10.3%
Telecom, Media and Entertainment
9,483
10,123
-6.3%
9,113
4.1%
Travel and Logistics
13,273
12,306
7.9%
11,161
18.9%
Key figures – Half yearly
H1 2021
H1 2020
kEUR
kEUR
Change in percent
Revenue
243,046
216,039
12.5%
Cost of revenues
171,043
145,196
17.8%
Gross profit
72,092
70,932
1.6%
Adjusted EBITDA
37,519
35,692
5.1%
Revenue by country
Germany
61,309
58,356
5.1%
US
84,684
75,075
12.8%
Revenue by industry
Automotive, Manufacturing and Industrial
39,983
29,535
35.4%
Energy, Utilities and Building Automation
20,287
18,590
9.1%
Financial Services and Insurance
27,742
26,764
3.7%
Horizontal Tech
23,985
18,423
30.2%
Life Sciences and Healthcare
18,015
16,322
10.4%
Management Consulting and Business Information
15,792
15,864
-0.5%
Public, Non-profit and Education
20,429
17,897
14.2%
Retail and CPG
33,782
25,202
34.0%
Telecom, Media and Entertainment
18,596
21,101
-11.9%
Travel and Logistics
24,435
26,341
-7.2%
H1 2021
H1 2020
Percent
Percent
Revenue concentration (by customer)
Top 5
13.9%
13.9%
Top 6-10
10.8%
10.4%
Outside of Top 10
75.3%
75.6%
Segment information
H1 2021
H1 2020
kEUR
kEUR
Change in percent
Central Europe
Revenue
84,822
80,633
5.2%
Cost of revenues
59,882
55,781
7.4%
Gross profit
24,939
24,852
0.4%
North America
Revenue
84,698
75,276
12.5%
Cost of revenues
59,691
49,167
21.4%
Gross profit
25,007
26,108
-4.2%
Rest of Europe
Revenue
37,001
32,487
13.9%
Cost of revenues
26,775
22,518
18.9%
Gross profit
10,315
10,057
2.6%
Rest of World
Revenue
36,525
27,644
32.1%
Cost of revenues
24,694
17,730
39.3%
Gross profit
11,831
9,914
19.3%
Gross profit, gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with,
Gross profit is calculated on the basis of total performance which is sum of revenue and own work capitalized.
Rounding differences may arise when individual amounts or percentages are added together.
Earnings call (analyst meeting) information
The earnings call will involve a telephone dial-in for audio plus an online presentation.
Dial-in numbers:
+43 1 3865461 Austria local
+358 9 42720657 Finland local
+33 4 82 98 62 47 France local
+49 69 247471834 Germany local (English)
+91 11 7127 9191 India local
+39 02 6006 3140 Italy local
+47 815 03 466 Norway local
+48 12 200 52 45 Poland local
+34 912 66 19 31 Spain local
+46 40 688 75 30 Sweden local
+44 20 3872 0880 United Kingdom local
+1 516-269-8980 United States local
Online presentation login:
https://webcast.meetyoo.de/index.html?e=W0ggs1O1p826
