MUNICH, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nagarro, a global leader in digital engineering and technology solutions, today stated its unaudited financial numbers for Q2 2021 (April 1, 2021June 30, 2021) and released its half-yearly report. Demand continued to be strong for Nagarro's services, while supply was significantly constrained by hiring challenges and Covid-19 disruptions. Revenue grew to €127.3 million in Q2 2021, up 21.1% YoY from €105.1 million in Q2 2020, and up 10.0% QoQ from € 115.7 million in Q1 2021. Constant currency YoY revenue growth for Q2 2021 was 24.7%. Gross profit increased to €38.0 million in Q2 2021 from €36.0 million in Q2 2020. Gross margin dropped to 29.9% in Q2 2021 from 34.2% in Q2 2020. Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 9.8% YoY to €19.0 million (14.9% of revenue) in Q2 2021, from €21.0 million (20.0% of revenue) in Q2 2020. It should be noted here that Q2 2020 results had included the effect of temporary salary cuts in response to the pandemic. 

EBITDA dropped by 26.9% YoY to €15.4 million, from €21.0 million in Q2 2020. The main EBITDA adjustments were on account of stock option expense of €2.9 million and expenses of €1.8 million related to the rollover of non-controlling interest.  EBIT decreased by 38.9% YoY to €9.6 million, from €15.7 million in Q2 2020. Net profit decreased by 38.2% YoY to €5.6 million against €9.1 million in Q2 2020. The cash balance decreased by €5.8 million from December 31, 2020 to €101.9 million.

H1 results

Nagarro also released its very first half-year report. Revenue grew to €243.0 million in H1 2021 (January 01, 2021June 30, 2021), up 12.5 % YoY from €216.0 million in H1 2020. Constant currency revenue growth for H1 2021 was 16.3%. Gross profit increased to €72.1 million in H1 2021 from €70.9 million in H1 2020. Gross margin dropped to 29.7% in H1 2021 from 32.8% in H1 2020. Adjusted EBITDA grew 5.1 % YoY to €37.5 million (15.4% of revenue) in H1 2021, up from €35.7 million (16.5% of revenue) in H1 2020. EBITDA dropped by 8.4 % YoY to €32.7 million, down from €35.7 million in H1 2020. EBIT decreased by 14.3 % YoY to €21.4 million, from €24.9 million in H1 2020. Net profit decreased by 12.1 % YoY to €13.3 million against €15.1 million in H1 2020.

"Nagarro's revenue growth continued, despite an overheated job market and the afflictions of the second wave of Covid-19 in India", said Manas Fuloria, co-founder. "We again added over 1000 professionals in this quarter, including fresh graduates, net of attrition. The company retains its revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2021. However, we are reducing our gross margin guidance from 32% to 29% because of unprecedented wage inflation, while the effect of our remedial steps will lag the increase in wages. We have other operational levers to still feel comfortable about our Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2021."

The company will offer an earnings call (analyst meeting) on August 13 at 2 pm Central European Summer Time, 8 am in New York City and 8 pm in Singapore. The telephone dial-in numbers for audio and the URL for the online presentation can be found below and here.

 

Key figures – Quarterly





Q2 2021



Q2 2020







Q1 2021









kEUR



kEUR



Change in percent



kEUR



Change in percent























Revenue



127,322



105,131



21.1%



115,724



10.0%

Cost of revenues



89,328



69,198



29.1%



81,715



9.3%

Gross profit



38,038



35,977



5.7%



34,054



11.7%

Adjusted EBITDA



18,960



21,014



-9.8%



18,559



2.2%























Revenue by country





















Germany



30,754



27,106



13.5%



30,554



0.7%

US



45,413



37,936



19.7%



39,271



15.6%























Revenue by industry





















Automotive, Manufacturing and Industrial



21,123



14,144



49.3%



18,860



12.0%

Energy, Utilities and Building Automation



10,875



8,407



29.4%



9,412



15.6%

Financial Services and Insurance



14,687



14,067



4.4%



13,055



12.5%

Horizontal Tech



12,020



9,332



28.8%



11,965



0.5%

Life Sciences and Healthcare



9,149



8,057



13.5%



8,866



3.2%

Management Consulting and Business Information



7,889



7,874



0.2%



7,904



-0.2%

Public, Non-profit and Education



11,107



8,558



29.8%



9,323



19.1%

Retail and CPG



17,715



12,262



44.5%



16,067



10.3%

Telecom, Media and Entertainment



9,483



10,123



-6.3%



9,113



4.1%

Travel and Logistics



13,273



12,306



7.9%



11,161



18.9%























 

Key figures – Half yearly





H1 2021



H1 2020









kEUR



kEUR



Change in percent















Revenue



243,046



216,039



12.5%

Cost of revenues



171,043



145,196



17.8%

Gross profit



72,092



70,932



1.6%

Adjusted EBITDA



37,519



35,692



5.1%















Revenue by country













Germany



61,309



58,356



5.1%

US



84,684



75,075



12.8%















Revenue by industry













Automotive, Manufacturing and Industrial



39,983



29,535



35.4%

Energy, Utilities and Building Automation



20,287



18,590



9.1%

Financial Services and Insurance



27,742



26,764



3.7%

Horizontal Tech



23,985



18,423



30.2%

Life Sciences and Healthcare



18,015



16,322



10.4%

Management Consulting and Business Information



15,792



15,864



-0.5%

Public, Non-profit and Education



20,429



17,897



14.2%

Retail and CPG



33,782



25,202



34.0%

Telecom, Media and Entertainment



18,596



21,101



-11.9%

Travel and Logistics



24,435



26,341



-7.2%























































































H1 2021



H1 2020





















Percent



Percent



























Revenue concentration (by customer)

























Top 5



















13.9%



13.9%

Top 6-10



















10.8%



10.4%

Outside of Top 10



















75.3%



75.6%



























 

 

Segment information





H1 2021



H1 2020









kEUR



kEUR



Change in percent















Central Europe













Revenue



84,822



80,633



5.2%

Cost of revenues



59,882



55,781



7.4%

Gross profit



24,939



24,852



0.4%















North America













Revenue



84,698



75,276



12.5%

Cost of revenues



59,691



49,167



21.4%

Gross profit



25,007



26,108



-4.2%















Rest of Europe













Revenue



37,001



32,487



13.9%

Cost of revenues



26,775



22,518



18.9%

Gross profit



10,315



10,057



2.6%















Rest of World













Revenue



36,525



27,644



32.1%

Cost of revenues



24,694



17,730



39.3%

Gross profit



11,831



9,914



19.3%

















Gross profit, gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with,

IFRS. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results under IFRS.

 

Gross profit is calculated on the basis of total performance which is sum of revenue and own work capitalized.

 

Rounding differences may arise when individual amounts or percentages are added together.

 

About Nagarro

Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, helps clients become innovative, digital-first companies and thus, win in their markets. The company is distinguished by its entrepreneurial, agile, and global character, its CARING mindset, and its approach of "Thinking Breakthroughs". Nagarro employs over 10,000 people in 26 countries. For more information, visit www.nagarro.com.

FRA: NA9 (SDAX, ISIN DE000A3H2200, WKN A3H220)

