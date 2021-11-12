FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nagarro, a global leader in digital engineering and technology solutions, today stated its unaudited financial numbers for Q3 2021 and released its nine-month statement.
Reflecting strong demand, revenue grew to €141.0 million in Q3 2021, up 33.7% YoY from €105.4 million in Q3 2020, and up 10.7% QoQ from € 127.3 million in Q2 2021. Constant currency YoY revenue growth for Q3 2021 was 33.6%. Gross profit grew to €40.0 million in Q3 2021 from €34.9 million in Q3 2020. Gross margin dropped, changing from 33.1% in Q3 2020 to 28.4% in Q3 2021. Adjusted EBITDA grew by €1.3 million from €20.4 million (19.4% of revenue) in Q3 2020 to €21.7 million (15.4% of revenue) in Q3 2021. It may be noted that Q3 2020 also included the effect of salary cuts in response to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, wage inflation and the carrying of a large number of trainees weighed on the gross margin and on the Adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2021 despite some relief from reduced travel and reduced utility bills.
EBITDA increased by €1.6 million from €17.6 million in Q3 2020 to €19.2 million in Q3 2021. Our most significant adjustments to EBITDA in Q3 2021 are the expense on stock option of €1.6 million and expenses of €0.5 million related to the rollover of non-controlling interest. EBIT increased by €1.1 million from €12.4 million in Q3 2020 to €13.4 million in Q3 2021. Net profit decreased by €0.7 million to €8.4 million in Q3 2021 from €9.1 million in Q3 2020.
Nine-month results
Nagarro's 9M 2021 revenues grew to €384.0 million, up from €321.4 million for the same period in 2020, a growth of 19.5%. In constant currency, the revenue growth was 22.1%. Gross profit grew to €112.1 million in 9M 2021 from €105.9 million in 9M 2020. Gross margin dropped, changing from 32.9% in 9M 2020 to 29.2% in 9M 2021. Adjusted EBITDA grew 5.5% from €56.1 million (17.5% of revenue) in 9M 2020 to €59.2 million (15.4% of revenue) in 9M 2021.
EBITDA decreased by €1.4 million from €53.3 million in 9M 2020 to €51.9 million in 9M 2021. EBIT decreased by €2.5 million from €37.3 million in 9M 2020 to €34.8 million in 9M 2021. Net profit decreased by €2.5 million to €21.7 million in 9M 2021 against €24.2 million in 9M 2020.
"Nagarro's revenue growth continued, despite an overheated job market," said Vaibhav Gadodia, Managing Director. "We again added over 1,100 professionals in this quarter, including fresh graduates, net of attrition. The company has raised its revenue guidance for 2021 to €525 million, while it retains its gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance." The company will offer an earnings video call (webcast) on November 12 at 10 am Central European Time, which is 4 am in New York City and 5 pm in Singapore. To participate in the earnings video call, participants can register here for the webcast.
Key figures – Quarterly
Q3
Q3
Q2
2021
2020
Change
2021
Change
kEUR
kEUR
%
kEUR
%
Revenue
140,954
105,394
33.7%
127,322
10.7%
Cost of revenues
100,991
70,532
43.2%
89,328
13.1%
Gross profit
40,008
34,926
14.5%
38,038
5.2%
Adjusted EBITDA
21,709
20,442
6.2%
18,960
14.5%
Revenue by country
Germany
32,229
27,353
17.8%
30,754
4.8%
US
50,623
36,600
38.3%
45,413
11.5%
Revenue by industry
Automotive, Manufacturing and Industrial
24,882
15,776
57.7%
21,123
17.8%
Energy, Utilities and Building Automation
11,852
9,159
29.4%
10,875
9.0%
Financial Services and Insurance
17,503
13,918
25.8%
14,687
19.2%
Horizontal Tech
13,883
8,496
63.4%
12,020
15.5%
Life Sciences and Healthcare
9,607
6,902
39.2%
9,149
5.0%
Management Consulting and Business Information
8,539
9,666
-11.7%
7,889
8.2%
Public, Non-profit and Education
10,355
6,746
53.5%
11,107
-6.8%
Retail and CPG
19,324
13,549
42.6%
17,715
9.1%
Telecom, Media and Entertainment
10,517
9,792
7.4%
9,483
10.9%
Travel and Logistics
14,491
11,390
27.2%
13,273
9.2%
Key figures – Nine months
Nine-month period ended September 30
2021
2020
Change
kEUR
kEUR
%
Revenue
384,001
321,433
19.5%
Cost of revenues
272,034
215,728
26.1%
Gross profit
112,100
105,858
5.9%
Adjusted EBITDA
59,228
56,134
5.5%
Revenue by country
Germany
93,538
85,709
9.1%
US
135,307
111,674
21.2%
Revenue by industry
Automotive, Manufacturing and Industrial
64,865
45,310
43.2%
Energy, Utilities and Building Automation
32,139
27,750
15.8%
Financial Services and Insurance
45,245
40,681
11.2%
Horizontal Tech
37,868
26,919
40.7%
Life Sciences and Healthcare
27,622
23,223
18.9%
Management Consulting and Business Information
24,331
25,530
-4.7%
Public, Non-profit and Education
30,785
24,643
24.9%
Retail and CPG
53,106
38,751
37.0%
Telecom, Media and Entertainment
29,113
30,893
-5.8%
Travel and Logistics
38,925
37,732
3.2%
Nine-month period ended September 30
2021
2020
%
%
Revenue concentration (by customer)
Top 5
14.3%
13.8%
Top 6-10
11.0%
10.1%
Outside of Top 10
74.7%
76.1%
Segment information
Nine-month period ended September 30
2021
2020
Change
kEUR
kEUR
%
Central Europe
Revenue
129,607
119,639
8.3%
Cost of revenues
92,332
83,398
10.7%
Gross profit
37,276
36,240
2.9%
North America
Revenue
135,636
111,674
21.5%
Cost of revenues
96,892
72,121
34.3%
Gross profit
38,743
39,553
-2.0%
Rest of Europe
Revenue
56,934
47,866
18.9%
Cost of revenues
40,635
32,827
23.8%
Gross profit
16,432
15,192
8.2%
Rest of World
Revenue
61,824
42,254
46.3%
Cost of revenues
42,175
27,382
54.0%
Gross profit
19,649
14,872
32.1%
Gross profit, gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with,
Gross profit is calculated on the basis of total performance which is sum of revenue and own work capitalized.
Rounding differences may arise when individual amounts or percentages are added together.
