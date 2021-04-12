SAN DIEGO, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP®) and The National Hispanic Construction Association (NAHICA) announced their partnership to support the goals and objectives of both organizations as well as the Latino community. This will include providing market intelligence data on housing, entrepreneurship and wealth building, and data collection through surveys used to advance the missions and advocacy agendas of both organizations.
The symbiotic nature of this collaboration is reflected in the data: Latinos represent 50% of homeownership acquisition growth over the past 10 years and provide 30% of the workforce in the creation of new housing construction. Most of the major housing and economic growth issues are covered by the day-to-day work of these two organizations: immigration, small business growth, employment, housing inventory and sustainable homeownership.
"NAHREP-NAHICA is the collaborative partnership of our time. The biggest barrier Latinos face in homeownership is low housing inventory and contractors are critical to building America. We are excited to work with CEO Sergio Terreros and his team," said Gary Acosta, NAHREP Co-Founder & CEO.
"NAHICA is proud and honored to collaborate with Gary Acosta and his NAHREP colleagues on issues that help provide more housing to a greater number of Latinos in America. True to our motto, this collaboration is 'Built by Latinos'. There has never been a more important time for collaboration to build more homes for Americans," said Sergio Terreros, NAHICA CEO.
About NAHREP: The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals®, a nonprofit 501(c)6 trade association, is dedicated to advancing sustainable homeownership for the Hispanic community in America. NAHREP has a network of over 40,000 real estate professionals and 100 local chapters nationwide.
About NAHICA:
The National Hispanic Construction Association (NHCA) is a non-profit 501 C (6) membership organization representing over 4,500 companies across the country that are directly affiliated with NHCA chapters. Collectively these chapters reach over 35,000 Hispanic owned construction firms through marketing, newsletters and social media networks. Our mission is to serve the Hispanic Construction professional at the national and state level in advocacy, education, training, business resources and communication.
