SAN DIEGO, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals® (NAHREP®) celebrates the first day of its National Convention and Housing Policy Summit sponsored by Chase, held March 14-16 at the Ritz-Carlton in Washington, D.C.
Top government and financial sector leaders will deliver comments and participate in discussions, including:
- Xavier Becerra, Secretary, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
- Isabella Guzman, Administrator, Small Business Administration
- Zixta Martinez, Deputy Director, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
- Sandra Thompson, Director, Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA)
- Jared Bernstein, Member, White House Council of Economic Advisors
- Rick Scott, U.S. Senator, Florida
- Juan Vargas, U.S. Representative, (CA-51)
- Ruben Gallego, U.S Representative, (AZ-7)
- Alanna McCargo, President, Ginnie Mae
- Michael DeVito, CEO, Freddie Mac
- Mark O'Donovan, CEO, Chase Home Lending
- Gary Acosta, Co-Founder & CEO, NAHREP
- Luis Padilla, 2022 NAHREP National President, CEO, PADILLA TEAM, RE/MAX Advance Realty
- Jon Baselice, VP, Immigration Policy, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Center
- Mark Hugo Lopez, Director of Race and Ethnicity Research, Pew Research
- Alicia Menendez, Anchor, MSNBC
- Estuardo Rodríguez, President & CEO, Friends of the American Latino Museum
- Rebecca Shi, Executive Director, American Business Immigration Coalition
Program highlights include:
- Release of the 2021 State of Hispanic Homeownership Report: Experts from the Urban Institute will join Noerena Limón, NAHREP SVP of Public Policy & Industry Relations, to discuss the role of Hispanics in the U.S. housing market and the outlook for 2022 and beyond.
- Fireside Chat: Discussing the Economy with the White House: MSNBC Anchor Alicia Menendez will moderate a fireside chat with Jared Bernstein, a member of President Biden's White House Council of Economic Advisors. The session will highlight today's key economic issues, including interest rate hikes and real estate affordability, inflation and labor shortages, along with the number one barrier to advancing Latino homeownership: low housing supply.
- NAHREP Presidential Installation: A formal evening event celebrating the installation of 2022 NAHREP President Luis Padilla by Congressman Juan Vargas with a keynote from Secretary Xavier Becerra. The event welcomes 2022 President-Elect Nuria Rivera and sends off outgoing President Sara Rodriguez (2020-21). The Hispanic Homeownership Champion Award will be presented to Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Deputy Director Zixta Martinez.
- Installation of Incoming NAHREP Directors: Edwin Acevedo, Atila (AT) Almeida, Francisco Fernández, Adriana Perezchica and Diana Sifuentes will join the 2022 NAHREP National Board of Directors.
- Panel Sessions and Workshops including:
o Not Enough Properties for Sale? How To Bring Inventory to Your Local Market
o Angel Investing 101: How to Invest in Start-Ups
o Challenges And Opportunities in Mortgage Banking For 2022
o Private Sector Solutions to Resolving the Housing Inventory Crisis
o How to Run for Public Office
o All Politics Are Local: How to Be an Effective Public Policy Advocate in Your Market
- Works by muralist Edgar Zorrilla and poet Sarah Serrano-Esquilín will celebrate the power and resilience of Hispanic homeownership in art and verse with welcome remarks by Estuardo Rodríguez, President & CEO, Friends of the American Latino Museum.
"The 2022 NAHREP National Convention and Housing Policy Summit will be a significant gathering of the top minds in housing policy and NAHREP's informed network of real estate professionals," said 2022 NAHREP President Luis Padilla. "They will discuss the importance of Hispanics to the future of the housing market and to our country. There are many challenges and opportunities in helping more Hispanics participate in homeownership and NAHREP is where these critical discussions take place."
For more information about the NAHREP National Convention and Housing Policy Summit, including registration information and a full agenda, visit http://www.nahrep.org/convention.
About NAHREP:
The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals® (NAHREP®), a nonprofit 501(c)6 trade association, is dedicated to advancing sustainable homeownership for the Hispanic community in America. NAHREP has a network of over 40,000 real estate professionals and 100 local chapters nationwide, hosting several national events per year and publishing multiple industry cornerstone reports annually. Join us in advocating for policies that grow sustainable Latino homeownership, read our 2021 policy priorities here. Also, see the NAHREP Hispanic Homeownership by Congressional District Tool which measures Hispanic homeownership by U.S. congressional district, allowing constituents, advocates, policy makers, and lending and housing professionals to evaluate district performance at a glance. Watch the Hispanic Homeownership Short Film!
