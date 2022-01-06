FALLS CHURCH, Va., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lawrence Holzberg, LUTCF, LACP, Managing Director and Director of Insurance and Advance Sales, at Fortis Lux Financial, in Melville, NY, (loyal member since 1990) is the 2022 President of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA). Bryon Holz, CLU, ChFC, LUTCF, CASL, LACP, President of Bryon Holz & Associates in Brandon, FL, (loyal member since 1987) is President-Elect, Thomas M. Cothron, LUTCF, Agency Manager with Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company in Ocala, FL, (loyal member since 1981) is Secretary, and Brock Jolly, CFP, CLU, ChFC, CLTC, CASL, CFBS, of Veritas Financial LLC/MassMutual Financial Group in McLean, VA, (loyal member since 2001) is Treasurer. Thomas O. Michel, LACP, Managing Director of Michel Financial Group in Los Angeles (loyal member since 1986) will continue his service as Immediate Past President.
NAIFA's 2022 leadership was elected during the association's annual business meeting held at the National Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C., in early December. Their terms of office began on January 1.
Five members have also begun two-year terms on the NAIFA Board of Trustees: Mark Acre, LUTCF, CEO of OneSource Insurance Group in Ozark, MO, (loyal member since 2009); Christopher Gandy, LACP, Founder of Midwest Legacy Group (OneAmerica) in Lisle, IL, (loyal member since 2003); Evelyn Gellar, LUTCF, RICP, CLTC, Partner with New York Life in Melville, NY, (loyal member since 1993); Win Havir, CPCU, CLF, LUTCF, FSS, AIC, LACP, Executive Vice President of Business Development with Educators Insurance Resources Services, Inc. (Horace Mann) in Stillwater, MN, (loyal member since 1997); and Danny O'Connell, LACP, CEO of Next Level Insurance Agency in Addison, TX, (loyal member since 2008).
Acre and Havir are serving second terms on the Board. Gandy and Gellar were on-year appointed Trustees who were elected to serve full terms.
"We have a lot of work to do on behalf of NAIFA's members in 2022, and we have assembled a strong leadership team to push us forward as we implement Year Two of the NAIFA 2025 Strategic Plan," said NAIFA President Lawrence Holzberg. "Our focus on membership growth, brand amplification, and member experience improvement is driving NAIFA to new heights of success. The leadership of Tom Michel and other past presidents has left us a solid foundation to build upon. I look forward to working with Tom in his role of Immediate Past President along with our entire Executive Committee and Board of Trustees, as well as state and local leaders across NAIFA Nation, as we continue to cement NAIFA's status as the leading and most influential association of financial professionals in the country."
Holzberg has named Jamie Hopkins, ESQ., MBA, CFP, LLM, CLU, ChFC, RICP, Managing Partner of Wealth Solutions with the Carson Group in Villanova, PA, (loyal member since 2021) and Vince Vitiello, MBA, CLU, President of New American Marketing in New York, NY (loyal member since 2021) to serve one-year terms as appointed members of the Board of Trustees.
Returning members George W. "Wes" Booker III, LUTCF, Owner of the Wes Booker Agency in Maumelle, AR, (loyal member since 2004); Dennis P. Cuccinelli, LACP, an Independent Financial Representative in Edison, NJ, (loyal member since 1986); Aprilyn Chavez Geissler, LACP, First Executive Vice President with Gateway Financial Advisors in Albuquerque, NM, (loyal member since 2005); Douglas B. Massey, CLU, ChFC, FSS, Owner of Doug Massey Financial Services in San Angelo, TX, (loyal member since 1987); and Brian L. Wilson, Sales Manager with Mutual of Omaha Advisors in Lexington, KY, (loyal member since 2000), will round out NAIFA's 2022 Board of Trustees.
