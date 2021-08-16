FALLS CHURCH, Va., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA) and WebCE have completed an educational partnership agreement to supply NAIFA members with online CE-based education for insurance and financial advisors. The offering is comprehensive and spans pre-licensing exam preparation for insurance and securities exams through company-mandated training for workplace training and firm element. NAIFA will enable its members to attain continuing education for licensure, certifications, and designations through the partnership.
"It was a challenge to search for a provider that could offer a comprehensive catalog to serve our NAIFA membership which includes individuals that span the gamut of practice areas including property & casualty, life, and health insurance, annuities, investments, college, and retirement planning," stated Suzanne Carawan, VP Marketing & Communications. "WebCE's catalog exceeded our expectations and even included Diversity, Equity & Inclusion training which we've incorporated into our Talent Development Center to ensure that NAIFA advisors have the tools and resources needed to perform at their best."
The WebCE offering also includes a new course for producers selling annuities within states that have adopted the NAIFA-backed NAIC Annuity Best Interest Standard. The one-hour course will allow producers to meet the new state standards. NAIFA's support of adopting the NAIC Annuity Best Interest Standard increases protection for consumers and promotes ethical practices by agents and advisors.
The partnership goes beyond just offering a platform to meet members' needs. "WebCE is pleased to partner with NAIFA to provide their members with financial services training and solutions for all their online education needs." Rachel Casavant, Vice President of Sales at WebCE. WebCE and NAIFA members paired up to discuss fintech topics at this year's virtual ILTCI Conference to support industry adoption of modern technology methods. NAIFA and WebCE will work closely together on a roadmap to ensure NAIFA members can continuously differentiate themselves through their education levels.
WebCE will provide information and materials valuable to insurance and financial professionals via blog posts to NAIFA's Talent Development Center and Business Performance Center and can be accessed through a dedicated webpage within NAIFA's Membership website portal. WebCE will present a session during the NAIFA Talent Development and Business Performance Center's 2022 Impact Week, and thought leaders from the association will be listed as Subject Matter Experts on both sites.
ABOUT NAIFA:
The National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors is the preeminent membership association for the multigenerational community of financial professionals in the United States. NAIFA members subscribe to a strong Code of Ethics and represent a full spectrum of financial services practice specialties. They work with families and businesses to help Americans improve financial literacy and achieve financial security. NAIFA provides producers a national community for advocacy, education, networking, awards, publications, and leadership opportunities to allow NAIFA members to differentiate themselves in the marketplace. NAIFA has 53 state and territorial chapters and 35 large metropolitan local chapters. NAIFA members in every congressional district advocate on behalf of producers and consumers at the state, interstate, and federal levels.
ABOUT WebCE:
At WebCE, we are passionate about delivering exceptional professional development solutions. With world-class customer support and education to serve multiple professions, we're here to help professionals reach their career goals.
