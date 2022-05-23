The premier association for agents and advisors in the United States brings together leading thought leaders from the insurance and financial services to explore ways to increase diversity, equity, and inclusion in the industry.
FALLS CHURCH, Va., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA) is pleased to return in-person for our NAIFA's 7th Annual Diversity Symposium on May 23, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Presented by NAIFA's Talent Development Center, NAIFA's 7th Annual Diversity Symposium will focus on the importance of promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) within the insurance and financial services industry to provide opportunities for financial security to all Americans.
"NAIFA's Diversity Symposium brings together thought leaders from across the insurance and financial services industry to facilitate discussion and explore solutions that will expand opportunities within the industry and promote financial security for all," said NAIFA CEO Kevin Mayeux, CAE. "NAIFA has made leading DEI initiatives and programs such as this one a key component of our NAIFA 2025 Strategic Plan. Greater diversity, equity, and inclusion in insurance and financial services strengthens our industry, our association, and our country. I would like to thank NAIFA's DEI Council for providing strong leadership in this area."
NAIFA's 7th Annual Diversity Symposium provides participants with a forum to discuss strategies for creating and promoting diversity in the financial services industry. The event also serves as a resource for insurance and financial professionals in furthering NAIFA's goal of empowering agents and advisors as they work to provide financial security for all Americans.
Toni Gonzales, LACP, Vice President of Women in Insurance & Financial Services (WIFS), will kick off the programming with a session entitled, "Womanthology: The Behaviors That Change Us." Next, Ameritas Vice President Lined Mason will discuss how to bring diversity, equity, and inclusion to the forefront. Then, NAIFA DEI Council Co-chair Angela White will present "Defend Not Offend: How to Be Yourself Without Annoying Others."
A panel discussion will feature NAIFA Trustee and Founder of Midwest Legacy Group Chris Gandy, LACP; Vice President of OneAmerica Kristin Dorm; and President of OneAmerica Dennis Martin. The panelists will discuss recruiting the next generation of advisors. Richie Marreo, Employee Benefits Specialist of 360 Benefits, LLC, will then present "Underserved Does Not Mean Underfunded," followed by "Representing Main Street USA: Why Diversity Matters" from Northwestern Mutual Vice President Ron Adams.
ABOUT NAIFA: The National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors is the preeminent membership association for the multigenerational community of financial professionals in the United States. NAIFA members subscribe to a strong Code of Ethics and represent a full spectrum of financial services practice specialties. They work with families and businesses to help Americans improve financial literacy and achieve financial security. NAIFA provides producers a national community for advocacy, education, and networking along with awards, publications, and leadership opportunities to allow NAIFA members to differentiate themselves in the marketplace. NAIFA has 53 state and territorial chapters and 35 large metropolitan local chapters. NAIFA members in every congressional district advocate on behalf of producers and consumers at the state, interstate, and federal levels.
