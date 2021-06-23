FALLS CHURCH, Va., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Registration is open for NAIFA's Performance + Purpose (P+P) conference, NAIFA's signature professional development event, August 17-19. This year's P+P will remain in an all-virtual format with the expectation of returning to an in-person conference in 2022 in Phoenix.
The three-day event is jam-packed with sessions that are laser-focused on providing financial advisors and insurance agents with practical skills and new insights laid out into four tracks: Sales and Prospecting, Practice Management, Technology, and Advanced Planning. Despite the physical distance, the conference has been redesigned to include a high level of audience interaction and participation.
"We are very proud of the program we have put together, offering some of the leading educational presenters in the insurance and financial services industry along with top-notch motivational keynote speakers," said NAIFA President Elect Lawrence Holzberg, LUTCF, LACP. "Fostering a sense of community and professional participation is a big part of what makes P+P a special NAIFA signature event, and while we're still unable to meet in person, the virtual program with interactive breakouts, book signings, and networking opportunities is the next best thing."
Top-Notch Keynotes
The conference will kick off each day with a top keynote speaker and will include virtual book-signing sessions. Tuesday will feature political commentator and journalist Dana Perino, a New York Times best-selling author and former White House Press Secretary. She co-anchors "America's Newsroom with Bill Hemmer & Dana Perino" and is a co-host on "The Five," both airing on the Fox News Channel.
Wednesday's keynote speaker is Holly Hoffman, the last remaining member of the Espada Tribe and the last woman standing on Season 21 of CBS' hit reality show "Survivor Nicaragua." She is a motivational speaker and author of Your Winner Within and Write Yourself a Note.
Jason Hewlett, the keynote for Thursday, is the only speaker in the world teaching leadership in a performance of uncanny musical and comedy impressions, utilizing the legends of stage. "The Promise" is a keynote speech that feels like a show, with proven processes and immediately implementable takeaways to transform your business and leadership skills.
Professional Development
Throughout each day, conference attendees will attend short-form TED-type talks, interact with other financial professionals and compete with other attendees in a variety of interactive games. The entire conference will be run on a new platform to deliver an exceptional experience to attendees both before, during and post-conference.
Whether attendees are new to the business or have been successful for decades, professional development at P+P offers something for everyone, with sessions following four main learning tracks:
- Sales and Prospecting
- Practice Management
- Technology
- Advanced Planning
The sessions cut across practice specialties, and attendees will learn from the best. Breakout sessions in these areas will be led by some of the industry's most successful professionals and top thought leaders.
"The unmatched professional development opportunities – whether you're looking to simply increase production or completely revamp your practice to take it to the next level – make P+P an extraordinary event," said NAIFA CEO Kevin Mayeux, CAE. "We have some of the most successful professionals in the industry who have seen and done it all in our business. Their knowledge is an incredible resource, and they will offer tips and best practices to boost any advisor, at any career stage, and with any practice specialty. You should expect to walk away with enough new ideas to put new money in your pockets."
Additional information and registration for NAIFA's Performance + Purpose 2021 are available online.
