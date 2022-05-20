The decision was made official by affirmative vote after the two organizations announced their intent to explore a merger to further unify the financial security profession
WASHINGTON, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Per the overwhelming support of the NAILBA members, Finseca and NAILBA have officially voted to merge and create: NAILBA, a Finseca Community. On January 4, 2022, Finseca and NAILBA announced an intent to explore a merger after significant due diligence conducted by a joint task force that included NAILBA and Finseca members, staff, and leadership.
"We are thrilled to be making this announcement today," said Dan LaBert, CEO of NAILBA. "Our profession needs a stronger collective voice. We have served the brokerage distribution community exceptionally well, and while we are proud of what we've accomplished, we welcome the opportunity to build on that for our members and the entire profession. We are excited to be joining forces with Finseca to further advance the mission of financial security for all."
"Finseca was created to reunify the profession to more effectively serve the profession," said Marc Cadin, CEO of Finseca. "Integrating NAILBA, the unquestioned leader of the independent brokerage market, into Finseca will give us greater scale, greater unity of purpose and messaging, and it will help us better serve both the brokerage community and the broader profession."
