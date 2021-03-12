BOSTON, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accion Systems, a leading in-space propulsion manufacturer, has signed a new partnership agreement with NanoAvionics US Inc., a US division of the multinational nanosatellite bus manufacturer and mission integrator. The TILE in-space propulsion system will be listed as a preferred option for all appropriate missions that require electric in-space propulsion and Accion Systems will provide preferred pricing to NanoAvionics US Inc.
NanoAvionics is a nanosatellite mission integrator focused on delivering new generation satellite buses and propulsion systems for the satellite applications market. With facilities in North America and Europe, NanoAvionics has led over 85 successful satellite missions and commercial projects, and counting.
"Our partnership with NanoAvionics continues the expansion of our safe, reliable and efficient TILE thrusters into the growing global satellite market.," said Peter Kant, CEO of Accion Systems. "We are honored to have been selected by NanoAvionics and look forward to providing efficient and scalable propulsion on their high-quality satellites for their most discerning customers."
The TILE propulsion system is uniquely superior to conventional electric propulsion, pioneering ionic liquid electrospray for commercial propulsion activities. TILE combines the use of a safe, inert liquid propellant with a simple mechanical design with few moving parts to create a propulsion system that is low-cost, compact, low pressure, and has less than 50% of the power draw of other propulsion technologies. The compact design and low power draw of the TILE system allow satellite bus manufacturers such as NanoAvionics to allocate more satellite volume and power to revenue generating payloads.
"We are glad to add the unique capabilities of the TILE thrusters to enhance our product line for our customers and their ever-diverse missions", said F. Brent Abbott, CEO of NanoAvionics US Inc.
TILE's modular design can be flexibly configured to meet various mission needs, mounting on almost any surface of the spacecraft, and easily and seamlessly integrated with existing mission control software.
About Accion Systems Inc.
Accion Systems develops advanced satellite propulsion systems for the space industry. Accion's in-space propulsion technologies optimize scalability, performance, and efficiency. Accion's flagship product, TILE, uses proprietary ion electrospray thrusters, bringing electric propulsion to satellites of all sizes and redefining in-space capabilities. Accion Systems was founded in 2014 and is based in Boston, MA.
http://www.accion-systems.com | Twitter: @AccionSystems
About NanoAvionics
NanoAvionics is a nanosatellite bus manufacturer and mission integrator currently having five hubs across the US, Lithuania and the UK. Its flagship multi-purpose M6P and M12P are the first preconfigured nanosatellite buses in the sector, designed to serve emerging commercial space markets. The company's efforts are focused on enabling critical satellite functions and optimising their launch, hardware and operation costs - ranging from single missions to constellations. Its core engineering team has implemented over 85 successful satellite missions and commercial projects during the past several years.
http://www.nanoavionics.com | Twitter: @NanoAvionics
Media Contact
Elizabeth Barno, Accion Systems, +1 857-244-1050, elizabethb@accion-systems.com
SOURCE Accion Systems