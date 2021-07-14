BOSTON, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoDx, Inc., a privately held medical device company developing breakthrough, point-of-care diagnostic solutions, today announced a licensing agreement with IBM Research for use of its metal-oxide semi-conductive ("CMOS") compatible nanoscale sensors to enhance and expand accurate, rapid testing for several indications, including COVID-19, Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), Sepsis and Stroke. NanoDx is pursuing an Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. FDA for rapid, two-minute, point-of-care COVID-19 testing.    

"The field of diagnostics has changed rapidly during the past year with the emergence of COVID-19," said Sharad Joshi, President and Chief Executive Officer of NanoDx. "This global pandemic has further highlighted the need for a convenient, fast and accurate diagnostic so proper treatments can be delivered to patients as quickly as possible with the goal of shortening recovery times. As we move forward, our access to IBM's technology in the in vitro diagnostics and biosensor fields will enable us to pursue developing a high throughput diagnostics platform at a significantly lower cost."

NanoDx is commercializing a real-time, point-of-care diagnostics platform capable of detecting and quantifying biomarkers (analytes) from a small fluid specimen in less than two minutes. The company has built an extensive intellectual property portfolio around its nanosensor design and manufacturing processes that encompasses the entire field of in vitro diagnostics.

"Our work with NanoDx is another example of IBM's collaborative approach to what we call 'hard tech': solving the deep technical problems that affect our everyday lives," said Mukesh Khare, Vice President, Hybrid Cloud Research at IBM Research. "Notably, this CMOS-compatible device can be manufactured in an existing foundry, providing easily scalable and cost-effective hardware. The integration of this technology design with NanoDx's highly-advanced nanosensor platform can help accelerate the ability to bring an extensive array of diagnostic solutions to market."

About NanoDx, Inc.

NanoDx, Inc., is a privately held medical device company developing breakthrough, point-of-care diagnostic solutions that address unmet market needs and improve patient outcomes while reducing healthcare costs. The company's flagship product, the NanoDx System, is capable of detecting and quantifying biomarkers (analytes) from a small fluid specimen in less than 2 minutes.  NanoDx's platform utilizes a proprietary nanosensor technology with a broad range of potential diagnostic applications including COVID-19, Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), Influenza, Sepsis and Stroke.  www.NanoDiagnostics.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanodx-announces-licensing-collaboration-with-ibm-research-for-the-design-and-manufacturing-of-nanoscale-sensors-for-rapid-diagnostic-testing-301333191.html

SOURCE NanoDx, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.