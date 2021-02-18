SEATTLE, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NanoString Technologies to hold the 3rd Annual "Spatial Genomics Summit" virtually on February 23, 2021 (February 24 – Asia-Pacific), on the LabRoots platform. It is a chance to learn about exciting, dynamic, and rapidly evolving spatial technology.
NanoString's 3rd Annual Spatial Genomics Summit, a Pre-AGBT tradition, will include:
- A keynote panel discussion on Research in Spatial Genomics Era, with leaders from academia and industry
- An exciting selection of Rapid Application Presentations (RAP)
- An exploration of the power and sensitivity of spatial genomics data
Joseph Beechem, PhD, NanoString's Chief Scientific Officer and Vice President of R&D will also share notable technology developments in spatial genomics and single molecule imaging.
Finally, NanoString will host the summit from the NEW GeoMx Experience Lab, at their headquarters in Seattle, Washington and provide a "hands on" tour of the GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler workflow.
To register for the event, and view the agenda and speakers, click here.
About NanoString® Technologies, Inc.
NanoString Technologiesis a leading provider of life science tools for translational research. The company's nCounter® Analysis System is used in life sciences research and has been cited in more than 4,000 peer-reviewed publications. The nCounter® Analysis System offers a cost-effective way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision, facilitating a wide variety of basic research and translational medicine applications, including biomarker discovery and validation. The company's GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler enables highly-multiplexed spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets in a variety of sample types, including FFPE tissue sections. For more information, please visit http://www.nanostring.com.
About LabRoots
LabRoots is the leading scientific social networking website, as well as a primary source for scientific trending news, premier educational virtual events/webinars and more. Contributing to the advancement of science through content-sharing capabilities, LabRoots is a powerful advocate in amplifying global networks and communities. Founded in 2008, LabRoots emphasizes digital innovation in scientific collaboration and learning. Offering articles and webcasts that go beyond the mundane and explore the latest discoveries in the world of science, LabRoots users can stay atop their field by gaining Continuing Education Credits from a wide range of topics through their participation in the webinars and virtual events.
Media Contact
Lynn Brainard, Nanostring, 7142708191, lynn@quatrainpr.com
Lynn Brainard, LabRoots, Inc., 714-771-4397, lynn.brainard@labroots.com
SOURCE NanoString Technologies, Inc.