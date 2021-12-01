SKOKIE, Ill., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- North American Polymer Company, Ltd, better known as NAPCO, a leader in bathroom and kitchen refinishing products and training, announced the appointment of Dan Lindberg as the company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
Now effective, Lindberg works closely with NAPCO President Dani Nichols and the accounting team to oversee the management of cash flow, general accounting, financial planning, and profitability of the company. As CFO, Lindberg will drive the delivery of NAPCO's business objectives and continue to strengthen the company's long-term growth and financial performance.
"I am pleased to have Dan join our growing team," says Dani Nichols, President of NAPCO. "Dan brings a depth of experience and his expertise and knowledge in all aspects of corporate finance and financial planning will allow us to continue to move the company forward."
Lindberg, also President at Arthur Lindberg Group, joins NAPCO with over 30 years of CFO and operational experience. He brings a wealth of cross-industry experience with expertise performing as President, COO or CFO. His primary focus areas include improving operations, helping companies grow profitability, increasing company value, and strategic planning.
"I am thrilled to join the NAPCO team," says Lindberg. "I believe the potential for growth is tremendous given the company's passionate and talented people, innovation, and its large industry footprint. I am confident that we can develop and execute plans to drive growth trajectory."
About NAPCO
Since 1979, NAPCO, Ltd. (North American Polymer Company) has provided products, supplies, and training to professional bathroom and kitchen refinishers. NAPCO is headquartered just outside of Chicago, in Skokie, IL and services all 50 states and 5 foreign countries. If you are interested in becoming a refinisher or refinishing your tub, tile, or countertop instead of replacing, call 1-800-888-1081 or visit https://www.napcoltd.com today.
Media Contact
Dani Nichols, NAPCO, Ltd. (North American Polymer Company), 800-888-1081, dnichols@napcoltd.com
SOURCE NAPCO, Ltd. (North American Polymer Company)