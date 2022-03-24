North American Polymer Company, Ltd, better known as NAPCO, a leader in refinishing products and training, announces that Dani Nichols has been promoted to the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Ms. Nichols has been with the company since 1996 and has been serving as President since 2018.
SKOKIE, Ill., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- North American Polymer Company, Ltd, better known as NAPCO, a leader in bath and kitchen refinishing products and training, announces that Dani Nichols has been promoted to the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Ms. Nichols has been with the company since 1996 and has been serving as President since 2018.
NAPCO's emphasis on customer service made the business an excellent cultural fit for Nichols, who had initially come to Chicago to pursue a career in acting. Within a short time of her initial job as a customer service representative for NAPCO, Nichols was leading the department and soon after took on the role of vice president, which she held for 14 years. NAPCO's focus on growth for employees and trainees laid the groundwork for Nichols' leadership role to evolve.
"During Dani's 26 years with NAPCO, she has become one of our key leaders," noted Steven Coven, NAPCO's founder, and former CEO. "Her selflessness and dedication to helping everyone reach their full potential make her an invaluable asset to our leadership team. Dani's insightfulness and strategic mindset give her a unique talent for innovation and implementing change which are important components to continuing the company's growth and success."
Nichols credits the exceptional leadership at NAPCO to Coven. She stated, "Steve Coven has created an environment that allows dedicated team members to thrive. I owe my career to Steve and am honored to follow in his footsteps, taking over his previous responsibilities as CEO. It's an opportunity I do not take lightly."
During the past 43 years, NAPCO's growth has positioned the business as a beacon for refinishing innovation internationally. With distributors on four continents, the company manufactures and distributes hundreds of products at its headquarters in suburban Chicago and plans to release several new products this year.
"I am honored to be named CEO of NAPCO and grateful for the opportunity to continue growing in my leadership role," Nichols said. "Being able to mentor the NAPCO team is incredibly rewarding, and I'm excited to be at the center of company growth and our team's future success."
About NAPCO
Since 1979, NAPCO, Ltd. (North American Polymer Company) has provided products, supplies, and training to professional bathroom and kitchen refinishers. NAPCO is headquartered just outside of Chicago, in Skokie, IL, and services all 50 states and five foreign countries. If you are interested in refinishing your tub, tile, or countertop instead of replacing it, call 1-800-888-1081 or visit https://www.napcoltd.com today.
