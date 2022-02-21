NAPERVILLE, Ill., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Mevorah & Giglio Law Offices are proud to welcome Attorney Dann Duff to their practice. The team at Mevorah & Giglio takes pride in being an all-encompassing firm that is capable of assisting with nearly any legal issue their clients may face. Attorney Duff's vast experience across a multitude of practice areas will provide a strong complement to the Mevorah & Giglio legal team.
Attorney Duff is an accomplished attorney who has represented clients throughout 500 bench trials, 30 jury trials, and 15 appeals. Licensed to practice throughout the state of Illinois, Attorney Duff's legal career is broad and extensive. Primarily, Dann Duff focuses his efforts on serving clients facing legal issues related to divorce and real estate. In the realm of real estate law, Attorney Duff's skill set allows him to proficiently handle cases involving contracts, closings, real estate development, and domestic relations.
Throughout his legal career, Mr. Duff has been recognized on numerous occasions by judges for his skill level, extensive knowledge, and ability to handle a variety of legal matters. Attorney Duff is also an adept negotiator, having settled numerous cases prior to trial. Not only have his negotiation skills helped his clients to avoid the troubles and challenges of taking a case to trial, but by resolving cases more quickly and efficiently, he has also helped his clients avoid substantial costs.
"The Mevorah & Giglio Law Offices are glad to add Dann to our legal team. Dann brings invaluable experience in real estate and estate planning to our practice, expanding our firm's capabilities and competence," commented firm partner, Attorney Steven Mevorah.
The team at Mevorah & Giglio Law Offices boasts over 150 years of combined experience. The firm has numerous offices located across the state of Illinois, including Lombard, Bloomingdale, Naperville, and St. Charles. Mevorah & Giglio has multiple legal teams dedicated to different practice areas, including divorce and family law, personal injury, workers' compensation, immigration, criminal and traffic issues, and bankruptcy. A prominent Illinois firm, Mevorah & Giglio Law Offices also serves clients in Chicago, Aurora, Schaumburg, Addison, Bensenville, Burr Ridge, Carol Stream, Downers Grove, Peoria, Hinsdale, Waukegan, and more.
