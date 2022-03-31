Asphalt & Concrete Parking Lot Maintenance (ACPLM) owners Jim Fernandez and Tom Fairfax announced today that local asphalt and concrete service professionals, Brad Thorton and Joe Nagy, have been brought on board to expand services into counties throughout Naples, Florida, and the surrounding counties.
NAPLES, Fla., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Asphalt & Concrete Parking Lot Maintenance (ACPLM) owners Jim Fernandez and Tom Fairfax announced today that local asphalt and concrete service professionals, Brad Thorton and Joe Nagy, have been brought on board to expand services into counties throughout Naples, Florida, and the surrounding counties.
Brad Thorton and Joe Nagy are local asphalt and concrete repair and maintenance professionals with over 30 years of combined experience serving property managers and commercial clients.
Brad and Joe share ACPLM's main goals of providing the highest quality of customer service and full-service asphalt and concrete services to every client.
Counties such as Colliers, Lee, and Charlotte can expect to see ACPLM improving asphalt and concrete conditions for properties throughout the area.
Increasing customer service throughout Naples is one of the many goals ACPLM is poised to accomplish in 2022. Working with Brad and Joe will allow our service teams to expand into these counties and provide knowledge, expertise, and recommendations to existing and potential customers.
Like our office in Tampa, ACPLM is looking to develop and grow long-lasting relationships with customers in Naples and the surrounding areas.
Customer service and satisfaction are top priorities for ACPLM. That's just one of the reasons why the company opened an office in Naples; to better serve customers located in this area.
ACPLM is excited to have Brad and Joe join the ACPLM Team. ACPLM has tremendous faith in Brad and Joe's ability to get these goals accomplished.
ACPLM is a licensed and insured, full-service asphalt and concrete company handling anything from a pothole repair to a new parking lot or roadway. We repair or replace curbing, sidewalks, ADA ramps, and perform sealcoating, mill and paves, overlays, striping and so much more! At ACPLM, we know that no two properties are alike. Every solution we provide is customized to meet our each of our clients' specific needs.
