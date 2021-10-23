SHERIDAN, Ore., Oct. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In 2018 Diego Martinez was awarded the Alan Shepard Technology in Education Award by NASA and the Astronauts Memorial Foundation for his innovative and creative use of technology in teaching. This fall, Mr. Martinez selected an Oregon-based publisher of educational materials, Heron Books, for his science and math curriculum.
Mr. Martinez began his teaching career as a Colorado public school STEM teacher. In 2017 and 2018, he worked at a private school in Oregon as a Science Mastery Specialist. Mr. Martinez learned more about Heron Books through his work in Oregon where Heron's materials are developed and refined before being published broadly. He recently returned to teaching in the Colorado public school system.
Martinez says,
"...simply the best curriculum one can obtain for learning a given subject. Every book has a considerable amount of learning technology embedded in the book/course combination. These are great courses for young students and adults alike...
Having worked with some of the top educators in the world I know this greatly improves the efficiency of education. Most public education is extremely inefficient in its current model. We are stuck trying to teach 30 or more students the same thing at the same rate. This is the inefficiency of the century and Heron Books has dramatically increased the efficiency of education."
Heron Books, a publisher of K-12 educational materials, is based in Sheridan, Oregon. While it has been publishing educational materials for a small network of private schools for more than 45 years, due to high demand from various educational institutions, its catalog is now broadly available to public schools, homeschoolers, private tutors, parents and teachers.
Being chosen by Mr. Martinez to teach his students in the Colorado Public School system was an exciting development for Heron Books. Sam Silver, Vice President of Heron Books, said,
"It is exciting to get our materials in the hands of more students through great teachers like Diego. We love the work he has done getting students excited about STEM, and we just want to say thank you for choosing Heron Books. You consistently bring science and math to life for students in the Colorado public school system and it's our honor to help."
Mr. Martinez hopes that more and more teachers will adopt curriculum materials that encourage mastery. He says,
"...buy a course from Heron for a struggling teacher and get them to pilot it with a few students. Once they see the results, they will never teach with anything that's not mastery based. These courses are simply that good. Simply the best!"
Heron Books Press Contact:
Sam Silver, Vice President
###
Media Contact
Sam Silver, Heron Books Publishing, +1 (503) 843-3834, ssilver@heronbooks.com
SOURCE Heron Books Publishing