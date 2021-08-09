NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

 By NASA

WASHINGTON, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from NASA Administrator Bill Nelson on the departure of Michael Watkins, director of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California: 

"Under Mike's leadership, JPL has accomplished some of NASA's most inspiring science missions, launching and landing the InSight and Perseverance missions on Mars, the first flight on another planet, and giving humanity an unprecedented understanding of our own planet with the Earth ECOSTRESSOrbiting Carbon Observatory-3GRACE Follow-On, and Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich

"During his tenure, Mike embodied JPL's motto, 'Dare Mighty Things,' and I wish him all the best in his next endeavor, sharing his understanding of the universe with and helping shape the next generation of scientists and engineers at Caltech." 

JPL is managed for NASA by Caltech in Pasadena, California. For information about NASA JPL's missions, discoveries, and activities, visit: 

https://www.jpl.nasa.gov 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-statement-on-departure-of-jpl-director-michael-watkins-301351553.html

SOURCE NASA

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.