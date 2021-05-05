KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, of $26.0 million or $3.51 per share.  This compares to net income of $26.7 million or $3.61 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, and compares to net income of $9.1 million or $1.24 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Net income for the six months ended March 31, 2021, was $52.6 million or $7.11 per share.  This compares to net income of $23.8 million or $3.22 per share for the six months ended March 31, 2020. 

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB").  Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area.  Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution.  For more information, visit nasb.com.

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

NASB Financial, Inc.



Financial Highlights



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended











3/31/21

12/31/20

3/31/20



  3/31/21

  3/31/20



EARNINGS DATA:





















Net interest income



$

24,631

25,698

22,382



50,329

45,731





Provision for loan losses





--

--

750



--

750





Non-interest income





48,046

46,689

13,235



94,735

32,865





Non-interest expense





39,272

37,238

22,617



76,510

45,949





Income tax expense (benefit)





7,438

8,471

3,125



15,909

8,102





     Net income (loss)



$

25,967

26,678

9,125



52,645

23,795

























FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:





















Total assets



$

2,483,553

2,599,116

2,631,296



2,483,553

2,631,296





Total loans held for sale

681,268

675,383

390,635



681,268

390,635





Total loans held for investments and

    mortgage-backed securities, net

1,438,882

1,535,963

1,837,632



1,438,882

1,837,632





Customer and brokered deposit    

     accounts





1,569,122

1,683,992

1,725,271



1,569,122

1,725,271





Stockholders' equity





390,909

374,189

272,877



390,909

272,877

























FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:





Book value per share



$

52.80

50.51

36.93



52.80

36.93





Earnings per share





3.51

3.61

1.24



7.11

3.22





Cash dividends paid per share





0.75

0.55

0.55



1.30

1.05



























Return on assets (annualized net income

     divided by total average assets)

4.09%

4.14%

1.42%



4.18%

1.82%





Return on equity (annualized net income

     divided by average stockholders' equity)

27.15%

29.46%

13.36%



28.41%

17.79%



























Weighted average shares outstanding





7,406,069

7,400,089

7,383,836



7,403,046

7,379,421



 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasb-financial-inc-announces-financial-results-301284665.html

SOURCE NASB Financial, Inc.

