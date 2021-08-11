KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, of $11.2 million or $1.51 per share.  This compares to net income of $26.0 million or $3.51 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and compares to net income of $40.5 million or $5.48 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.  The decline in earnings for the current quarter was primarily attributable to a decrease in mortgage banking profit.

Net income for the nine months ended June 30, 2021, was $63.8 million or $8.62 per share.  This compares to net income of $64.3 million or $8.71 per share for the nine months ended June 30, 2020. 

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB").  Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area.  Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution.  For more information, visit nasb.com.

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

NASB Financial, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended









6/30/21

3/31/21

6/30/20



  6/30/21

  6/30/20



EARNINGS DATA:





















Net interest income



$

24,891

24,631

23,923



75,220

69,654





Provision for loan losses





--

--

1,900



--

2,650





Non-interest income





26,521

48,046

66,584



121,256

99,449





Non-interest expense





37,654

39,272

34,223



114,164

80,172





Income tax expense (benefit)





2,604

7,438

13,868



18,513

21,970





     Net income (loss)



$

11,154

25,967

40,516



63,799

64,311

























FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:





















Total assets



$

2,310,047

2,483,553





2,600,212



2,310,047

2,600,212





Total loans held for sale







459,896

681,268

486,077





459,896

486,077





Total loans held for investments and 

  mortgage-backed securities, net

1,345,211

1,438,882

1,742,954





1,354,211

1,742,954





Customer and brokered deposit

  accounts





1,425,946

1,569,122

1,824,617



1,425,946

1,824,617





Stockholders' equity





398,321

390,909

314,883



398,321

314,883

























FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:





Book value per share



$

53.81

52.80

42.62



53.81

42.62





Earnings per share





1.51

3.51

5.48



8.62

8.71





Cash dividends paid per share





0.75

0.75

0.55



2.05

1.60



























Return on assets (annualized net income

     divided by total average assets)

1.86%

4.09%

6.20%





3.50%

3.29%





Return on equity (annualized net income

     divided by average stockholders' equity)

11.31%

27.15%

55.15%



22.72%

29.71%



























Weighted average shares outstanding





7,402,969

7,406,069

7,389,089



7,403,021

7,382,644



 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasb-financial-inc-announces-financial-results-301353547.html

SOURCE NASB Financial, Inc.

