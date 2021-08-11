KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, of $11.2 million or $1.51 per share. This compares to net income of $26.0 million or $3.51 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and compares to net income of $40.5 million or $5.48 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The decline in earnings for the current quarter was primarily attributable to a decrease in mortgage banking profit.
Net income for the nine months ended June 30, 2021, was $63.8 million or $8.62 per share. This compares to net income of $64.3 million or $8.71 per share for the nine months ended June 30, 2020.
NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.
NASB Financial, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
6/30/21
3/31/21
6/30/20
6/30/21
6/30/20
EARNINGS DATA:
Net interest income
$
24,891
24,631
23,923
75,220
69,654
Provision for loan losses
--
--
1,900
--
2,650
Non-interest income
26,521
48,046
66,584
121,256
99,449
Non-interest expense
37,654
39,272
34,223
114,164
80,172
Income tax expense (benefit)
2,604
7,438
13,868
18,513
21,970
Net income (loss)
$
11,154
25,967
40,516
63,799
64,311
FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:
Total assets
$
2,310,047
2,483,553
2,600,212
2,310,047
2,600,212
Total loans held for sale
459,896
681,268
486,077
459,896
486,077
Total loans held for investments and
1,345,211
1,438,882
1,742,954
1,354,211
1,742,954
Customer and brokered deposit
1,425,946
1,569,122
1,824,617
1,425,946
1,824,617
Stockholders' equity
398,321
390,909
314,883
398,321
314,883
FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:
Book value per share
$
53.81
52.80
42.62
53.81
42.62
Earnings per share
1.51
3.51
5.48
8.62
8.71
Cash dividends paid per share
0.75
0.75
0.55
2.05
1.60
Return on assets (annualized net income
divided by total average assets)
1.86%
4.09%
6.20%
3.50%
3.29%
Return on equity (annualized net income
divided by average stockholders' equity)
11.31%
27.15%
55.15%
22.72%
29.71%
Weighted average shares outstanding
7,402,969
7,406,069
7,389,089
7,403,021
7,382,644
