Move into Canada establishes Nash's first warehouse/distribution center outside the United States
COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ohio-based Nash Distribution announced today the opening of a new 5,000 square foot warehouse in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. The new warehouse will be the fifth for Nash and the first located outside the United States, supplying the basement restoration industry. The warehouse is strategically positioned to serve not only Canada's capital, but its most populous metropolitan areas.
The warehouse will open as the exclusive partners for AprilAire, the world's largest dehumidification company, as well as Fortress Stabilization Systems, an industry leader in basement crack and wall repair.
Nash has hired Andrew Davis as its first Canadian national sales manager. Davis has over ten years of residential general contractor experience and previously played professional hockey.
"As a Canada native, I know that Canadians pride themselves on working with local companies and local people," said Cantor. "I believe that Nash is uniquely positioned to fill the rapidly expanding need for our carefully selected line of basement waterproofing products. Additionally, having a warehouse in Ottawa led by a local industry expert and providing what you need, now, will all be true differentiating factors for our business north of the border."
With the Canadian housing market exploding to record levels and Nash's commitment to meeting same-day consumer demand for construction and basement restoration supplies and materials, the timing and opportunity to serve the market are aligned.
Based on a market research survey, Cantor and Davis identified the top 50 most in-demand products in Canada (including sump pumps, carbon fiber wall repair and drainage matting) and the Ottawa warehouse will be able to ship same-day in most parts of Ontario and next day throughout Canada.
"When I was a contractor, one of the biggest challenges I faced every day was sourcing quality products from a single, trusted distributor that could guarantee I wouldn't have crews sitting around and waiting on orders," said Davis. "Nash offers a resource that Canadian contractors currently lack and I'm excited to help get this venture off the ground in Ottawa."
The Ottawa warehouse, with plans to expand its service area across Canada, joins the other Nash hubs in Columbus, Baltimore, Nashville, and Atlanta.
For over 15 years, Nash Distribution has been providing innovative solutions for the crawl space, basement, and foundation repair contractor. With a focus on superior service, installation and sales training, unmatched support, and rapid delivery of goods, Nash strives to adapt to our customer's ever-changing needs. Whether an independent contractor or a multi-location national brand, Nash has the products and know-how to partner in any contractor's success.
For more information on Nash Distribution, please visit http://www.nashdistribution.com.
About J&D Home Improvements and Nash Distribution
Ron Greenbaum started working in sales and marketing for J&D Home Improvement in 1992, eventually purchasing the business from founder Tim Johnston. After marketing the basement waterproofing and remodeling business under The Basement Doctor and building it into the most trusted brand in central Ohio, Greenbaum created Nash Distribution to develop and distribute products through a trusted, affordable and high-quality distribution channel. Nash now supplies products to over 600 contractors across the United States and Canada. The success of both The Basement Doctor and Nash has seen J&D Home Improvements expand into new business ventures, including e-commerce company My DIY, the strategic marketing group Greenbaum Stiers and franchising The Basement Doctor nationally.
Media Contact
Chris Herbert, Nash Distribution, 6144488703, cherbert@pendulum-pr.com
SOURCE Nash Distribution