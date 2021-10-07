WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ZeroNow, the industry alliance driving innovation in campus safety, has announced a new partnership with NASPA, the national association representing student affairs administrators in higher education. NASPA joins a pioneering group of technology companies and nonprofits dedicated to finding new ways to keep campuses safe.
"NASPA is a valuable addition to the ZeroNow partnership, in part because of its work with the VTV Family Outreach Foundation to develop a security self-assessment tool used in colleges and universities," said ZeroNow Board President Ara Bagdasarian. "This partnership is a natural expansion of our mission to drive innovation, best practices, and policy to keep students safe."
NASPA is the administrator of 32 National Campus Safety Initiative™ (32 NCSI™), the self-assessment tool used by higher education institutions to conduct an objective analysis of a full range of institutional safety and security facilities, policies, and procedures. This landmark program empowers campus communities to make more informed decisions about campus security.
ZeroNow was founded by technology partners Axis Communications, Telos Corporation and Omnilert, along with campus safety nonprofit partners VTV Family Outreach Foundation, the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators (IACLEA), and the design studio Additional.
"NASPA provides the student affairs educator community with resources to support the health, safety, and well-being of their students," said NASPA President Dr. Kevin Kruger. "We look forward to expanding our work in this area through our partnership with the ZeroNow team to make campuses more secure."
About ZeroNow
Zero is the movement by the safety community to end violent events in our schools. We believe all safety technology should work together. Zero brings safety assets and education leaders together to establish the standards for school safety technology. We bring a unified voice to educate policy makers on the need for increased investment in school safety. For more information, please visit https://ZeroNow.org
About NASPA
NASPA is the leading association for the advancement, health, and sustainability of the student affairs profession. Our work provides high-quality professional development, advocacy, and research for 15,000 members in all 50 states, 25 countries, and 8 U.S. territories. For more information, please visit https://NASPA.org.
