RENO, Nev., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Air Transportation Association Compliance Services (NATACS), a long-standing provider of regulatory compliance solutions, is excited to announce the promotions of Joe Dalton and Emily Vest-Barrenchea to senior management positions. Dalton is promoted to Senior Director of Security and Vest-Barrenchea is also promoted to Senior Client Success Manager.
In his new role as Senior Director of Security, Dalton will continue to head NATACS' security initiatives but will also direct the operations within the company. He will continue to focus on expanding services and offerings to NATACS clients while monitoring security trends and developments with the aviation community. Additionally, this role oversees the Aircraft Operator Security Coordinators' and other Aviation Security Coordinators' communications, training and operational support pertaining to Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Security Programs and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) security outreach.
"I look forward to the new challenges and opportunities this position brings," Dalton says. "Our team members are talented, hard-working and dedicated to helping our clients succeed and it is an honor to be associated with them."
Vest-Barrenchea, in her new position, will manage the NATACS client success team and oversee all client account management. "I too, look forward to the challenges that come with this new role," Vest-Barrenchea says. "I am grateful for this opportunity and will continue to ensure that each of our clients receive the best service our team can provide."
"NATACS is fortunate to have Joe and Emily in these Senior roles. They are integral in ensuring that the industry continues to receive the services they have depended on for two decades. We look forward to seeing continued growth by our team members. Joe's and Emily's drive and work ethic are outstanding examples to follow and NATACS is proud to pave their career path in this thriving industry we devotedly serve," says Chief Operating Officer, Shirley Negri.
About NATACS
NATA Compliance Services (NATACS) was formed in 2001 to provide regulatory compliance solutions for aviation businesses, around the globe. It is the trusted source for TSA Security Program Compliance, Anti-Drug and Alcohol Program Management, Credentialing Solutions, Regulated Background Check Services, Security Training and more.
