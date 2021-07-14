FREDERICK, Md., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ms. McSherry is the current Board Chair at Woodsboro Bank. She was appointed to the Bank's Board in 2009, then became vice chair in 2012 and board chair in 2016. She has given great dedication and commitment to the board in leading the Bank forward through her leadership abilities and determination.
She has served in various leaderships roles with the Maryland State Bar Association, including member of its Board of Governors and Executive Committee as well as Treasurer.
Ms. McSherry is a principal at Kramon & Graham, PA, a Baltimore MD-based legal firm. She has received numerous awards for her competence, professionalism, civility and commitment to public service; most recently receiving the 2020 University of Maryland Carey Law Distinguished Graduate Award.
She is a graduate of Manhattan College with a B.A. Degree, and she earned her Juris Doctrine with honors from University of Maryland Law School.
"We congratulate Natalie on this new role and are excited for the Maryland State Bar Association to have her leadership," said Steve Heine, President and CEO of Woodsboro Bank.
