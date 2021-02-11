Natera, Inc. Logo (PRNewsFoto/Natera, Inc.)

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA testing, today announced that Alexey Aleshin, MD, Natera's Senior Medical Director of Oncology, will participate in a panel discussion at the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science and Diagnostic Tools Conference. Additionally, Steve Chapman, CEO, and Mike Brophy, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference.

BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science and Diagnostic Tools Conference





Date:

Thursday, February 18, 2021

Time:

10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET)





10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference





Date:

Friday, February 26, 2021

Time:

11:20 a.m. PT (2:20 p.m. ET)





Access to the live webcasts will be available at investor.natera.com.

About Natera

Natera is a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA testing from a simple blood draw. The mission of the company is to change the management of disease worldwide with a focus on women's health, oncology, and organ health. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in San Carlos, California and Austin, Texas. It offers proprietary genetic testing services to inform obstetricians, transplant physicians, oncologists, and cancer researchers, including biopharmaceutical companies, and genetic laboratories through its cloud-based software platform. For more information, visit natera.com. Follow Natera on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., 510-826-2350

Media: Paul Greenland, VP of Corporate Marketing, Natera, Inc., pr@natera.com 

 

 

