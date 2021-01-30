RAPID CITY, S.D., Jan. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National American University (NAU) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Dallas College (formerly the Dallas County Community College District) to enhance educational opportunities for its staff and graduates.
The relationship between the two institutions allows Dallas College graduates to continue their education in an NAU online bachelor's degree program including Information Technology Cybersecurity Forensics, Terrorism, Intelligence Management, Criminal Justice and Strategic Security and Protection Management. Under the agreement, NAU will provide Dallas College graduates the opportunity to participate in online classes at a reduced tuition rate and study when and where they choose.
"National American University has a long history of working with community and technical colleges to help working adults and other non-traditional students take the next step in their education and career journey. We are excited to work with Dallas College to offer continued accessibility to higher education for degree-seeking students, including servicemembers and veterans wishing to transform their specialized training into a degree," commented Dr. Ronald Shape, National American University President.
For more information, please contact Amanda Oppel at 816.412.7702 or aoppel@national.edu.
About Dallas College
Dallas College, founded in 1965, consists of seven campuses serving more than 83,000 credit and 25,000 continuing education students during the fall and spring semesters. Dallas College also offers dual credit for students in partner high schools and early college high schools throughout Dallas County. Dr. Joe May, the College's 7th chancellor, has established the Dallas College higher education network in partnership with school districts, colleges and universities, businesses, community organizations and others to support student success and college completion by removing barriers and providing services that help them earn a college credential and start their professional careers.
About National American University
Now celebrating its 80th year, National American University prepares students for high-demand careers in technical and professional fields. Regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, NAU has transitioned to offer 100% online doctoral, master's, bachelor's associate, diploma, and certificate programs, including programs in Healthcare Management, Business, Accounting, Technology, Criminal Justice, and Strategic Security.
Media Contact
Linda Emma, CloudControlMedia, LLC, +1 (978) 337-8410, lemma@cloudcontrolmedia.com
Debbi Giacone, National American University, nreggio@national.edu
SOURCE CloudControlMedia, LLC