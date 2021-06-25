TIANJIN, China, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Convention and Exhibition Center (Tianjin) ushers in its first exhibition, the China Building Science Conference and Green Intelligent Building Expo, on Thursday.

The expo gathers leading providers and players across the entire chain of the building industry, exhibiting products, materials, and applications that are innovative, resource-conserving and eco-friendly.

Upon completion, the center will be one of the largest in the world, and will be the third State-level modern pavilion for the Ministry of Commerce for staging exhibitions, joining venues for the Canton Fair in Guangzhou and the China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

Covering 550,000 sq m, the super large national center in Tianjin's Jinnan district is expected to power the exhibition industry in northern China and facilitate city's plan of becoming an international and internal consumption and business center as outlined in its 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25).

