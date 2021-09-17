BURLINGTON, N.C., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National OnDemand, Inc. announced on Wednesday that it has completed its acquisition of TK Telecom Construction (TK), a company providing construction, MDU and drop bury services in the Southeast region.
This marks National OnDemand's fifteenth acquisition in the last four years and the company expects to execute additional acquisitions this year as it continues its strategy as a national front-runner of Fiber, Wireless, Energy and Technology services.
"TK is an extremely well-regarded entity in our sector," said Douglas Boteler, CEO, National OnDemand. "Over the years, Tommy and his team have built an incredibly strong business with a solid reputation, and we're proud to welcome them to National OnDemand."
Employees of TK Telecom Construction were immediately transitioned into National OnDemand, giving them access to a full suite of employment benefits, and their tenure with TK is recognized by National OnDemand to ensure their benefits match the time that they have invested in TK. As part of National OnDemand, employees will be positioned to accelerate and extend their careers with new opportunities in National's growing footprint.
"The synergy between TK and National will create great opportunities for our employees to prosper," said Tommy Kelly, Owner and Operator, TK Telecom Construction. "National OnDemand has a large presence, and now our employees will have a variety of options when deciding how they want to grow in their career."
Buddy Timmons, who held the role of General Manager of TK and has more than 42 years in telecommunications is also transitioning to the leadership team of National OnDemand and will play a key role ensuring that the company's operation continues to perform at a high level.
"Our ability to ramp quickly is vital when providing our clients with services across our footprint," said Renee Thomas, SVP of Operations, National OnDemand. "This acquisition allows us to further diversify and move resources around to meet the growing demand of our clients."
About TK Telecom Construction
TK Telecom Construction, originally founded as Tom's Cable TV Construction, is a prime utility contractor with more than 30 years' experience in telecommunications and utility construction. Founded by Tommy Kelly in 1989, TK Telecom Construction specializes in Aerial and Underground Construction, MDU Construction, Fiber-to-the-home (FTTH), Drop Burials, and Hotel/Motel telecom infrastructure rebuild and remediation work. Guided by a seasoned staff of telecommunications professionals, TK Telecom Construction has successfully completed numerous contracts with communications, power, and CATV companies in the Southeast region. For more information, please visit: http://www.tktelecom.net
About National OnDemand
National OnDemand, Inc. is a communications and utilities infrastructure provider delivering service solutions to the Fiber, Wireless, Energy and Technology sectors in the United States. Headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina, the Company provides full turnkey infrastructure solutions – on demand, anywhere across its service footprint and has secured and sustained its current standing in the market through the successful completion of mergers and acquisitions, along with demonstrable, steady organic growth.
Additional information
For more information, please visit: http://www.nationalondemand.com/acquisitions
SOURCE National OnDemand, Inc.
Related Links
https://www.nationalondemand.com
Media Contact
Jay Daugherty, National OnDemand, Inc., +1 8772631052 Ext: 1000, marketing@nationalondemand.com
SOURCE National OnDemand, Inc.