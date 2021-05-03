VALLEY COTTAGE, N.Y., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National Ramp announces a corporate sponsorship of United Spinal Association at the premier level, with their sponsorship of the Roll on Capitol Hill advocacy event.
"The United Spinal Association is a great organization for us to partner with. In their 75 years, they have a long history of successfully advocating for people living with spinal cord injuries and disorders (SCI/D). We are proud to support their ongoing work and this year's Roll on Capitol Hill," said Garth Walker, Managing Director at National Ramp.
About United Spinal Association
United Spinal Association is a national 501(c) (3) nonprofit membership organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life of all people living with spinal cord injuries and disorders (SCI/D), including veterans, and providing support and information to loved ones, care providers and professionals.
"When a person suffers a spinal cord injury, a wheelchair ramp is just one component of their new life. United Spinal Association provides a wide range of resources for those in this community, and we are pleased to start this sponsorship," said Walker.
About the Roll on Capitol Hill
Roll on Capitol Hill is United Spinal's annual signature policy event that supports key advocacy priorities for its membership and the broader disability community to ensure that legislators include wheelchair users and all people with disabilities in policy debates on Capitol Hill.
"It's important for us to participate in the advocacy efforts for people with physical disabilities. As we look towards a barrier-free future, we're happy to sponsor this great event," said Andrew Miller, Marketing Director. "We look forward to maximizing the opportunities available to us through the Roll on Capitol Hill event, including engaging with United Spinal Association members at the virtual expo."
National Ramp is a leading manufacturer of modular ramps. National Ramp was the first company to introduce an aluminum mesh ramp to the industry. Headquartered in Valley Cottage, NY, National Ramp's business is composed of three main divisions: Home Access, which works with a network of dealers across the US and Canada to provide residential and commercial ramps to consumers; Veterans Access, which works directly with the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide ramps to Veterans; and Commercial Access, which provides ramping to the modular construction industry.
For more information on the American-made ADA-compliant ramps offered by National Ramp, visit http://www.nationalramp.com
