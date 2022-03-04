By National Western Life Group, Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ross R. Moody, Chairman of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer of National Western Life Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NWLI), announced today 2021 consolidated net earnings of $180.7 million, or $51.10 per diluted Class A common share, compared with consolidated net earnings of $92.3 million, or $26.11 per diluted Class A common share, for 2020. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, the Company reported consolidated net earnings of $28.8 million, or $8.15 per diluted Class A common share, compared with $35.1 million, or $9.94 per diluted Class A common share, in the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company's book value per share as of December 31, 2021 was $698.48.

Mr. Moody indicated that the Company continued to make good progress from the Covid-19 pandemic disruptions of 2020. "While 2021 was anything but normal, returning our staff back to the home office, cultivating distribution channels, further developing the capabilities of our administrative systems and technology platforms, expanding our investment strategy to encompass new opportunities, and accomplishing these efforts within a well-defined risk governance and management structure resulted in a successful year," he noted. "In terms of total premiums, 2021 was our most successful life insurance sales year in the Company's history driven by the market demand for our single premium products. Annuity sales in 2021 are nearly 80% higher than where we were two years ago, and we are working on new and different ways to offer more competitive products which meet our policyholders' financial needs," Mr. Moody observed.

The Company's net earnings of $180.7 million in 2021 increased 96% over the earnings level of 2020. Mr. Moody stated, "Our 2021 results reflect not only the underlying profitability of our book of business as well as our attention to fundamental insurance profit drivers, but include benefits of reinsurance and hedging strategies, which were accretive to our financial results." Mr. Moody added, "Like other insurers in the industry, we witnessed the increased morbidity associated with Covid-19 in our death claim experience during 2021, but are hopeful the fourth quarter decline in new reported death claims from the peak we saw in the third quarter is an ongoing trend."

National Western Life Group, Inc. is the parent organization of National Western Life Insurance Company, which is the parent organization of Ozark National Life Insurance Company, both stock life insurance companies in aggregate offering a broad portfolio of individual universal life, whole life and term insurance plans, as well as annuity products. At December 31, 2021, the Company maintained consolidated total assets of $14.3 billion, consolidated stockholders' equity of $2.5 billion, and combined life insurance in force of $20.9 billion.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results (Unaudited)

(In thousands except per share data)







Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenues:

















Revenues, excluding investment and index option

$

161,316



165,507



688,423



658,917

gains

















Realized and unrealized gains on index options



50,244



49,619



120,718



14,754

Realized gains on investments



5,107



8,411



14,950



21,071

Total revenues



216,667



223,537



824,091



694,742



















Benefits and expenses:

















Life and other policy benefits



43,152



37,331



187,577



131,337

Amortization of deferred transaction costs



22,739



28,568



69,462



140,503

Universal life and annuity contract interest



78,703



86,625



213,185



206,250

Other operating expenses



36,014



29,854



126,610



104,584

Total benefits and expenses



180,608



182,378



596,834



582,674



















Earnings before income taxes



36,059



41,159



227,257



112,068

Income tax expense



7,247



6,024



46,576



19,756

Net earnings

$

28,812



35,135



180,681



92,312



















Net earnings attributable to Class A shares

$

27,998



34,142



175,571



89,701



















Diluted Earnings Per Class A Share

$

8.15



9.94



51.10



26.11



















Diluted Weighted Average Class A Shares



3,436



3,436



3,436



3,436































December 31,



December 31,













2021



2020



















Book value per share









$

698.48



698.50

Less: Per share impact of accumulated other

comprehensive income











59.39



108.75

Book value per share, excluding accumulated other

comprehensive income *









$

639.09



589.75





*

Book value per share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income is a non-GAAP financial measure. Accumulated other

comprehensive income totaled $216.0 million at December 31, 2021 and $395.4 million at December 31, 2020. Since accumulated other

comprehensive income fluctuates from quarter to quarter due to unrealized changes in the fair value of investments caused primarily by

changes in market interest rates, National Western Life Group, Inc. believes this financial measure provides useful supplemental

information.

 

