WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Massachusetts-based, digital cardiac health company InfoBionic has been awarded a contract with the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) to provide remote cardiac monitoring and diagnostic services for the largest integrated health care system in the United States.
The VHA provides care to the nation's military veterans at 1,293 healthcare facilities, which includes 171 Veterans Affairs medical centers and 1,112 out-patient sites. There are currently more than 9 million veterans enrolled in the VHA healthcare system.
"We are the first company to deliver to the VA 4-in-1 remote cardiac arrythmia monitors which provide full disclosure and we couldn't be prouder. Taking care of our nation's veterans is more than our duty, it is our honor. And we look forward to this relationship," said Dave MacCutcheon, InfoBionic COO.
InfoBionic is the developer of the MoMe® Kardia platform, a simple-to-use, easy-to-wear remote cardiac monitoring and diagnostic device. "MoMe® Kardia is the only full disclosure ambulatory cardiac monitoring system in the United States that gives clinicians access to 24-hour echocardiogram (ECG) data for analysis any time during monitoring", added MacCutcheon.
The VHA employs more than 367,200 full-time health care professionals and support staff. It is the nation's largest provider of graduate medical education and a major contributor to medical and scientific research. More than 46,000 active volunteers, 120,000 health profession trainees, and nearly 16,000 affiliated medical faculty serve integral roles in the VHA community.
InfoBionic products are available to all federal buyers through the GSA Advantage program under contract 36F797721D0248.
About InfoBionic:
InfoBionic is a digital health company transforming the efficiency and economics of ambulatory remote patient monitoring processes by optimizing clinical and real-world utility for the users that need it most – physicians and their patients. The Massachusetts-based team of seasoned entrepreneurs have had successful careers in healthcare, IT, medical devices and mobile technology, and bring specific expertise in remote monitoring and cardiology. They have seen first-hand the complexities of traditional cardiac arrhythmia detection and monitoring processes and designed the transformative MoMe® Kardia platform to remove the roadblocks hindering faster, more effective diagnosis and decision-making. Frost & Sullivan bestowed the 2019 North American Remote Cardiac Monitoring Technology Leadership Award upon InfoBionic.
